Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Getty Copper (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) is advancing exploration in British Columbia's Highland Valley, adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. With nearly 60 years of project history, the company is reporting encouraging drill results, including 150 metres grading 0.7% copper, with 46 metres grading 1.47% copper, reinforcing the property's exploration potential. With over $20 million in capital to deploy over the next 15 months, Getty Copper has accelerated its drilling program and is positioning itself for a significant year of exploration and potential growth in 2027.





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Getty Copper (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF)

https://gettycopper.com/

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