Highlights:

New copper zone intersected 100-180m northeast of earlier announced intercepts at Getty South, and remains open in multiple directions and to depth

Expansion potential to be tested in newly commenced two drill-rig program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results for five holes from its spring 2026 drilling at the Getty South target, part of the Company's Getty project in the Highland Valley District of British Columbia.

"Today's results show another zone of copper mineralization at Getty South. It complements the high-grade copper intercepts drilled further to the southwest and this new zone remains open to expansion. With the recent financing the company has $20 million in the bank and has two rigs actively following up these hits at Getty South. With the advantage that we can drill year-round, our plan is to drill through the winter to fully define the extent of mineralization at Getty South and Getty North and test our pipeline of exploration targets in Canada's largest porphyry copper district." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

Results:

Today's results are from holes collared 150-190m northeast and east of the series of cross sections previously reported (Figure 1) where results include 46m of 1.47% copper within 150m of 0.71% copper (https://gettycopper.com/getty-drills-46m-of-1-47-copper-within-150m-of-0-71-copper-in-step-out-intercepts-at-getty-south/).

The holes released today are located on two orthogonal cross sections. The more significant results have been returned from Section D-D' which is oriented north-south, perpendicular to most historical drilling, and contains 3 holes (Figure 2). A second east-west section contains two short angle holes designed to test beneath historical copper results in a trench that is now partly reclaimed. The copper mineralization intersected is on the margin of and extends well outside of the 500m diameter broad, low chargeability geophysical anomaly that hosts the previously reported results. It remains open in several directions and beneath drilling; true widths of mineralization are not yet known.

GS26-10:

160.2m of 0.32% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 165m depth

and 0.4 g/t Ag from 165m depth Incl. 34.8m of 0.50% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag from 165m Which incl. 11m of 1.00% Cu and 1.0 g/t Ag from 172m

and 0.5 g/t Ag from 165m And incl. 43.8m of 0.43% Cu and 0.6 g/t Ag from 231m Which incl. 3.2m of 2.91% Cu and 3.1 g/t Ag from 271.6m

and 0.6 g/t Ag from 231m 56m of 0.12% Cu and 0.3 g/t Ag from 42m

GS26-11:

145m of 0.13% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 9m depth

and 0.4 g/t Ag from 9m depth Incl. 16m of 0.20% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag from 57m

and 0.5 g/t Ag from 57m And incl. 20m of 0.24% Cu and 0.4 g/t Ag from 119m

GS26-07:

3m of 1.18% Cu and 5.7 g/t Ag from 15m depth

and 5.7 g/t Ag from 15m depth 30m of 0.12% Cu and 0.1 g/t Ag from 69m

GS26-08:

48m of 0.37% Cu and 1.1 g/t Ag from 8m depth

and 1.1 g/t Ag from 8m depth Incl. 25.3m of 0.53% Cu and 1.5 g/t Ag from 19m Which incl. 6.3m of 0.99% Cu and 2.6 g/t Ag from 38m

and 1.5 g/t Ag from 19m

GS26-09: No significant intercept, contains anomalous copper throughout





Figure 1: Plan Map of Getty South Drilling showing 2026 drilling intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/320511_gettyfig1.jpg





Figure 2: Cross section D-D' through Getty South, showing 2026 and historical drilling and an IP chargeability inversion (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/320511_gettyfig2.jpg

Geological Update:

As previously reported, the copper mineralization at Getty South occurs as relatively coarse-grained chalcopyrite and minor bornite in hydrothermal breccia cement and locally in veins or disseminated. Local supergene oxidation of copper mineralization is present near surface and along faults.

The mineralization is hosted within a larger breccia body or bodies indicated by current drilling, historical mapping and relogging of limited historical drill core. The host breccia is gradational with the hydrothermal breccia-hosted mineralization, has a matrix predominantly of rock flour, and contains clasts of older host equigranular intrusive rock and porphyry intrusions.

Juvenile flow-banded porphyry intrusive clasts and possible dikes, and zones of breccia cemented by flow banded porphyry are also present and likely emplaced during the breccia-forming event. Mineralization has a spatial association with the flow banded porphyry. It is interpreted that these 'fingers' of flow banded porphyry are driving the copper mineralization into the breccia and form excellent step out targets both laterally and beneath the currently open intercepts.

Outlook:

Results pending for 2 holes at Getty South and 3 holes at Getty North, to be reported as assays are received and compiled.

Two rigs drilling at Getty South to follow up both previously and newly reported zones of copper mineralization





Figure 3: Location Map showing Getty Project targets1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/320511_gettyfig3.jpg

Table 1: Highlighted assay results

Hole Intercept From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Au

(ppm) GS26-07

15 18 3 1.18 3 5.7 0.001 GS26-07

69 99 30 0.12 3 0.1 0.001 GS26-08

8 56 48 0.37 3 1.1 0.001 GS26-08 Incl. 19 44.3 25.3 0.53 4 1.5 0.002 GS26-08 Incl. 38 44.3 6.3 0.99 6 2.6 0.005 GS26-10

42 98 56 0.12 2 0.3 0.001 GS26-10

165 325.2 160.2 0.32 5 0.4 0.001 GS26-10 Incl. 165 199.8 34.8 0.50 5 0.5 0.001 GS26-10 Which Incl. 172 183 11 1.00 6 1.0 0.002 GS26-10 And Incl. 231 274.8 43.8 0.43 5 0.6 0.001 GS26-10 Which Incl. 271.6 274.8 3.2 2.91 7 3.1 0.005 GS26-11

9 154 145 0.13 2 0.4 0.002 GS26-11 Incl. 57 73 16 0.20 2 0.5 0.001 GS26-11 And Incl. 119 139 20 0.24 5 0.4 0.001

Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole UTM E UTM N Elev Azi Dip TD (m) GS26-07 642338 5600736 1637 154 88 110 GS26-08 642372 5600921 1652 81 47 124 GS26-09 642344 5600911 1652 79 47 114 GS26-10 642341 5600910 1652 182 64 344 GS26-11 642341 5600909 1652 179 46 214

Sampling and Assay Protocols

Reported intervals represent drilled widths and not true widths, because true widths are not yet known. Drill holes were sampled at continuous 3m intervals, though samples may be shorter to accommodate geological boundaries. Samples were halved by core saw on site, with one half sent to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops or North Vancouver for preparation and pulps were assayed in North Vancouver. Samples were prepared and assayed following ALS method codes: PREP-31, ME-MS61, and Au-ICP21. Selected samples were also assayed by sequential leach package Cu-PKG06LI, for which a split of the pulp was analyzed at ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru. The Company followed a QA/QC program involving the use of blanks, standards and duplicates.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is Vice President of Exploration of the company and a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

Historical exploration data referenced in this news release was completed by prior operators and has not been independently verified by the Company except as expressly stated, but is considered relevant for exploration purposes. Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties, including the Highland Valley Copper Mine, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Getty Project.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on southern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's portfolio comprises the 82%-owned Getty Property, located adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and the nearby 100%-owned DOT Property. These projects include a significant historical mineral resource estimate and a broad portfolio of exploration targets, making Getty a significant presence in Canada's largest copper-producing district, with multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.

Contact Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or mineral resources, uncertainties associated with historical estimates, and risks relating to the Company's ability to complete sufficient work to support future mineral resource estimates, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Grade and tonnage listed for HVC deposits are Proven plus Probable Reserves from Teck's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Highland Valley Copper Operations, effective July 1, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320511