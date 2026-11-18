Highlights

Drill permit received for the Dot Property

Induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey commenced

1.2 km long copper trend is open for expansion under cover

Historical drill intercepts include 76 m of 0.91% Cu at the North Zone and 101 m of 0.55% Cu at the South Zone

Planning underway for Getty's first drill program at Dot

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a 5-year Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) drill permit and commenced an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey at the Dot Property ("Dot") located in British Columbia's Highland Valley district. Dot is located 24 km south of the Getty Project, where two drill rigs are currently operating.

"With two rigs already drilling at the Getty Project, we're mobilizing a third rig to begin our first drill program at Dot. Historical drilling reported copper mineralization along a 1.2 km trend that warrants further testing. We're refining drill targets along that trend, and the IP survey will help us evaluate broader target areas identified from historical drilling and geophysics. Our first drill program at Dot will test whether the known copper zones extend beneath cover." - Ryan O'Regan, CEO

Dot Property Overview

The 846-hectare Dot Property includes at least two zones of copper mineralization associated with showings known since the 1920s. Historical reports describe limited copper-silver production at the Aberdeen Mine, and historical drilling has identified copper mineralization along the approximately 1.2 km-long Dot trend (Figure 1).

Historical drill core from the project has not been preserved, which limits the Company's understanding of the geological character of the mineralization. Historical reports and fieldwork indicate that chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite, copper oxides, and native copper are present and occur as zones of veinlets and disseminations and in structurally-controlled vein and breccia zones. These zones are hosted in Late Triassic-aged intrusive rocks of the Guichon Creek batholith, which define the Highland Valley copper district (Figure 2). At Dot, these prospective rocks are largely covered by Pleistocene to recent glacial and overburden deposits, which mute geochemical signatures and hide prospective geology.

Outcrop in the area is limited, and exploration since the 1950s includes drilling, geophysics and other techniques. This work identified northwest-trending corridors that host copper mineralization and remain to be fully drill tested. Based on review of the historical exploration data, Getty has identified opportunities to expand on the significant copper mineralization already known. A staged approach with IP geophysical surveys followed by drilling will be used to evaluate the potential of the property.

Figure 1: Dot Property geophysical targets and historical drilling1 on ground magnetic data (TMI).

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Outlook

Detailed planning ongoing for anticipated winter drill program at Dot, to be informed by new geophysical survey results

At the Getty Project, the Company has completed approximately 3,000 m of drilling to date with two rigs during its ongoing fall drilling program

Final batch of assays from spring drilling program at Getty Project (Getty North and Getty South) pending

Figure 2: Getty's Mineral Claim Position in the Highland Valley Copper District

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QP Statement on Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical exploration data referenced in this news release was completed by prior operators and has not been independently verified by the Company except as expressly stated, and is considered relevant for geological context and exploration targeting purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on historical exploration results. Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties, including the Highland Valley Copper Mine, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Getty or Dot Projects.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on southern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's portfolio comprises the 82%-owned Getty Property, located adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and the nearby 100%-owned DOT Property. These projects include a significant historical mineral resource estimate and a broad portfolio of exploration targets, making Getty a significant presence in Canada's largest copper-producing district, with multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.

Contact Information

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: expectations regarding: the completion and interpretation of the IP survey at Dot; the timing and scope of the proposed winter drilling program and potential mobilization of an additional drill rig; verification of historical exploration data and testing for extensions of mineralization under cover; the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the potential advancement of exploration at the Getty and Dot Projects; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the reliability and completeness of historical drilling records and the absence of preserved historical drill core; the possibility that historical intercepts will not be confirmed by modern drilling; uncertainty in geophysical interpretation and drill targeting; delays in rig mobilization and winter drilling; negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or mineral resources, uncertainties associated with historical estimates, and risks relating to the Company's ability to complete sufficient work to support future mineral resource estimates, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Historical drill intercepts shown are unverified, reported as downhole lengths, and may not represent true widths.

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