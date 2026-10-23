Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 13, 2026, it has up-sized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,300,035 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 5,652,326 flow-through common shares (each, a "Flow-Through Share") at a price of $0.23 per Flow-Through Share.

Each Flow-Through Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration advancements and various other exploration costs at the Silver Pony Project in British Columbia, which are intended to qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of $88,587 and issued 385,163 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of twenty-four months after the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.23.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, in accordance with National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "plans", "expects", "believes", "in our view", "is consistent with", "potential" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the amount of expenditures to be incurred on the Silver Pony Project; and that expenditures on the property from the proceeds of the Offering will constitute "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures".

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not undertake or complete planned exploration or future work programs on the anticipated timing or at all; changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; that some or all of the expenditures may not qualify as Canadian exploration expenses or flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures, which could result in adverse tax consequences for the Company and subscribers to the Offering; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; that the Company will have all the necessary resources, including personnel and capital to carry out its business plans; and that the Company will incur eligible exploration expenditures that satisfy the requirements for Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320466