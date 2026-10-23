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BH

WKN: A2JG92 | ISIN: SE0010948588 | Ticker-Symbol: 7B1
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:46
2,166 Euro
+10,06 % +0,198
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BHG GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHG GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1582,16009:53
2,1582,16009:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
37 Leser
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BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-30 September 2026

Strong growth and significant profitability improvement

"We have now improved profitability in every quarter for three years compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter, profitability improved significantly, up 32.3%, and the adjusted EBIT margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 4.2%. With continued strong growth and effective cost control, we are taking further steps towards our short-term target of an adjusted EBIT margin of 5%. At the same time, we continue to execute on our strategy, including by further developing our work with AI" says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights
1 April-30 September

  • Net sales increased 11.7% to SEK 2,901.1 million (2,597.4). Organic growth was 9.3%. Currency effects contributed positively to net sales growth by 2.3 percentage points.
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 700.3 million (632.3), corresponding to a gross margin of 24.1% (24.3)
  • Adjusted EBIT improved to SEK 122.1 million (92.3), an increase of 32.3%, and the adjusted EBIT margin to 4.2% (3.6)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 91.6 million (51.9)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.41 (0.06) and after dilution to SEK 0.41 (0.06)

Key events during the third quarter and after the period

  • On 19 October, Bygghemma won the Swedish SEO Award 2026 in the new AI Visibility category, recognising its leading visibility in AI-powered search.
  • On 2 October, it was announced that BHG had continued the rollout of AI driven solutions in partnership with Algorithma. In less than four months, nine AI agents have been deployed across five platforms and are now used in areas including product information, search, pricing and customer service. The solutions enhance customer value and operational efficiency and will gradually be scaled across the Group.
  • The acquisition of Hillerstorp, announced in the second quarter, was completed on 31 July. It is a clear example of BHG's strategy to strengthen selected core categories through own brands and disciplined bolt-on acquisitions.

Contacts

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG Group
Telefon: +46 (0) 70 420 44 36. E-mail: gustaf.ohrn@bhggroup.se

Jesper Flemme, CFO of BHG Group
Tel: +46 (0) 720 80 25 69. E-mail: jesper.flemme@bhggroup.se

Jakob Nylin, Head of Investor Relations of BHG Group
Tel: +46 (0) 760 48 02 38. E-mail: jakob.nylin@bhggroup.se

This information is information that BHG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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