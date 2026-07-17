BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-30 June 2026

Accelerated growth and improved profitability

"In the second quarter, we delivered strong and accelerating organic growth, improved profitability and took important steps in our strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Hillerstorp and the continued development of AI solutions that strengthen the customer experience and our operational efficiency. With a clear direction, a stronger position and tangible initiatives under way, we will continue to build a more profitable, efficient and differentiated BHG" says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights

1 April-30 June

Net sales increased 10.2% to SEK 3,025.2 million (2,744.8). Organic growth was 9.6%

Gross profit amounted to SEK 754.0 million (689.5), corresponding to a gross margin of 24.9% (25.1)

Adjusted EBIT improved to SEK 134.3 million (118.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4% (4.3)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 338.6 million (363.2)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.31 (0.42) before dilution and SEK 0.31 (0.42) after dilution

Key events during the second quarter and after the period

On 22 June, it was announced that BHG had entered into an agreement to acquire Hillerstorp, a leading Swedish outdoor furniture brand. This acquisition is a clear example of BHG's stated strategy of strengthening selected core categories through proprietary brands and disciplined bolt-on acquisitions. Hillerstorp will enable BHG to strengthen its position in outdoor furniture while expanding its portfolio of proprietary brands.

On 11 May, BHG announced that it had entered into a partnership with Algorithma to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions across BHG's platforms. Algorithma is a Swedish AI company that develops AI agents for customer service and other business functions.

CONFERENCE CALL IN CONNECTION WITH PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO, and Jesper Flemme, CFO, will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 17 July in connection with the publication of the interim report.

The call will be held in English. Use the following link to participate in the webcast: https://bhg.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in writing at the webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally during the conference call, please register via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/bhg/q2-report-2026/dial-in. Once you have registered you will receive a telephone number and conference ID to log in to the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions verbally at the webcast.

The presentation will be available from the Group's website: https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/presentations/.

INTERIM REPORTS ON WWW. WEAREBHG. COM

The full interim report for the period January to June 2026 and previous interim and year-end reports are available at https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/financial-reports/

Contacts

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG Group

Telefon: +46 (0) 70 420 44 36. E-mail: gustaf.ohrn@bhggroup.se

Jesper Flemme, CFO of BHG Group

Tel: +46 (0) 720 80 25 69. E-mail: jesper.flemme@bhggroup.se

Jakob Nylin, Head of Investor Relations of BHG Group

Tel: +46 (0) 760 48 02 38. E-mail: jakob.nylin@bhggroup.se

This information is information that BHG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:00 CEST.