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WKN: A2JG92 | ISIN: SE0010948588 | Ticker-Symbol: 7B1
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 15:27
2,144 Euro
-0,09 % -0,002
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BHG GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHG GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,13418:41
2,1162,13018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 14:30 Uhr
49 Leser
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BHG Group AB: BHG enters partnership with Algorithma to accelerate AI initiatives

BHG Group AB (publ) ("BHG") today announces that it has entered into a partnership with Algorithma to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions across its platforms. Algorithma is a Swedish AI company that develops AI agents for customer service and other business functions.

The partnership multiplies the dedicated development resources and supports BHG's ongoing work to leverage AI and data to improve customer experience, increase efficiency and enable scalable solutions across the Group.
As communicated at BHG's Capital Markets Day in March 2026, AI and data are key components of the Group's strategic initiatives, supporting both growth and operational efficiency.

As part of these efforts, BHG has launched an AI based product advisor on Bygghemma that enables customers to ask questions directly on product pages and receive relevant responses based on product data and specifications.
In parallel, Algorithma is supporting the development of additional AI-based applications across BHG's platforms, including AI agents for customer service.

"Through this partnership, we strengthen our ability to develop and implement more AI-driven solutions across our platforms. This is fully aligned with our strategic focus on leveraging AI and data to drive growth and efficiency," says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG.

"We are pleased to partner with BHG, whose clear AI agenda and strong digital platforms provide a solid foundation for scalable AI solutions. Together, we will contribute to the development of scalable solutions that enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency," says Jens Eriksvik, CEO of Algorithma.

Contacts

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG Group
Telefon: +46 (0) 70 420 44 36. E-mail: gustaf.ohrn@bhggroup.se

Jakob Nylin, Head of Investor Relations of BHG Group
Tel: +46 (0) 760 48 02 38. E-mail: jakob.nylin@bhggroup.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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