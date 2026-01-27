BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-31 December 2025

Sustained double-digit growth and significant improvement in profitability

"We are entering 2026 with a stronger position and solid prospects. With 2025 behind us, we can conclude that our strategy is delivering clear results. The improvements implemented during the year have strengthened our position with a solid foundation for achieving our financial targets. During the year, we grew by more than 9%, thereby gaining market share in an expanding market. We also maintained our cost levels and increased our profitability by SEK 132 million, or 51%, year on year, all the while continuing to improve our customer satisfaction" says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights

