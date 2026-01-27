Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A2JG92 | ISIN: SE0010948588 | Ticker-Symbol: 7B1
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 10:07
2,872 Euro
-4,71 % -0,142
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BHG GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHG GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8762,88610:19
2,8742,88810:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 07:00 Uhr
17 Leser
BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-31 December 2025

Sustained double-digit growth and significant improvement in profitability

"We are entering 2026 with a stronger position and solid prospects. With 2025 behind us, we can conclude that our strategy is delivering clear results. The improvements implemented during the year have strengthened our position with a solid foundation for achieving our financial targets. During the year, we grew by more than 9%, thereby gaining market share in an expanding market. We also maintained our cost levels and increased our profitability by SEK 132 million, or 51%, year on year, all the while continuing to improve our customer satisfaction" says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights
Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO, and Jesper Flemme, CFO, will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 27 January in connection with the publication of the interim report.
The presentation will be available from the Group's website: https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/presentations/.

INTERIM REPORTS ON WWW.WEAREBHG.COM
The full interim report for the period January to December 2025 and previous interim and year-end reports are available at https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/financial-reports/

Contacts

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG Group
Tel: +46 (0) 720 80 25 69. E-mail: jesper.flemme@bhggroup.se

Jakob Nylin, Head of Investor Relations of BHG Group
Tel: +46 (0) 760 48 02 38. E-mail: jakob.nylin@bhggroup.se

This information is information that BHG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-27 07:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
