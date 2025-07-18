BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-30 June 2025

Strong growth and continued profitability improvement

- Continued organic sales growth in all three business areas, improved profitability for the seventh quarter in a row and improved cash flow from operating activities compared with the same period last year

"In the second quarter we showed strong organic growth. The positive sales trend means that we have now grown for the last three quarters. On the basis of available market data, we conclude that we have taken market share. We also improved our profitability year on year for the seventh consecutive quarter" says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights

1 April-30 June

Net sales increased 1.1% to SEK 2,744.8 million (2,715.9) Organic growth was 5.4%

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 689.5 million (695.4), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 25.1% (25.6)

Adjusted EBIT improved to SEK 118.3 million (99.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.3% (3.6)

Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK 363.2 million (327.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.42 (-0.57) before dilution and SEK 0.42 (-0.57) after dilution

Key events during the second quarter and after the period

On 1 April, it was announced that BHG had completed the sale of 100% of the shares in IP-Agency. The buyer was IPA Holding Oy, a company wholly owned and controlled by the founders of IP-Agency. The consideration of EUR 5.0 million was paid in cash.

CONFERENCE CALL IN CONNECTION WITH PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO, and Jesper Flemme, CFO, will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 July in connection with the publication of the interim report.

The call will be held in English. Use the following link to participate in the webcast: https://bhg.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in writing at the webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally during the conference call, please register via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/bhg/q2-report-2025/dial-in. Once you have registered you will receive a telephone number and conference ID to log in to the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions verbally at the webcast.

The presentation will be available from the Group's website: https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/financial-reports/

This information is information that BHG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:00 CEST.