BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-31 March 2025

Continued growth and improved profitability

- Year-on-year sales growth and improved profitability in all three business areas

"We achieved year-on-year sales growth for the second consecutive quarter, with a significantly higher growth rate of 8.2% organic growth compared with 0.5.% in the fourth quarter. We also continued to see the effects of the decisive measures we have taken to reduce our costs and inventory levels in recent years and, for the sixth consecutive quarter, reported significantly stronger profitability than in the preceding year." says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights

1 January-31 March

Net sales increased 9.7% to SEK 2,203.5 million (2,008.8). Organic growth was 8.2%

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 558.0 million (534.7), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 25.3% (26.6)

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 21.2 million (-0.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.0% (-0.0)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -103.1 million (-110.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.27 (-0.38) before dilution and SEK 0.27 (-0.38) after dilution

Key events during the first quarter and after the period

On 28 February, the outcome of the arbitration proceedings with IP-Agency Finland Oy ("IP-Agency") was announced. In accordance with BHGs claim, BHG is to pay EUR 2.5 million for the remaining 30% of the shares in IP-Agency and will also receive EUR 4.0 million in contractual penalties. The total claim from the minority owners amounted to EUR 18.0 million. Moreover, the minority owners are to reimburse BHG EUR 0.4 million for legal costs.

On 1 April, it was announced that BHG had completed the sale of 100% of the shares in IP-Agency. The buyer was IPA Holding Oy, a company wholly owned and controlled by the founders of IP-Agency. The consideration of EUR 5.0 million was paid in cash.

CONFERENCE CALL IN CONNECTION WITH PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO, and Jesper Flemme, CFO, will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 25 April in connection with the publication of the interim report.

The call will be held in English. Use the following link to participate in the webcast: https://bhg.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in writing at the webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally during the conference call, please register via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/bhg/q1-report-2025/dial-in. Once you have registered you will receive a telephone number and conference ID to log in to the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions verbally at the webcast.

The presentation will be available from the Group's website: https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/presentations/.

INTERIM REPORTS ON WWW.WEAREBHG.COM

The full interim report for the period January to December 2024 and previous interim and year-end reports are available at https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/financial-reports/

