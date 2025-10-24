BHG Group AB: Interim report: 1 January-30 September 2025

Double-digit growth and significant profitability improvement

"We summarize a strong quarter in which we achieved double-digit organic growth in all three business areas and gained market share, while also increasing our profitability by SEK 40 million, or 76%, year on year. This means that we have consistently improved our profitability over the last eight quarters compared with the previous year and grown organically over the last four quarters" says Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO.

Highlights

1 July-30 September

Net sales increased 10.3% to SEK 2,597.4 million (2,354.1). Organic growth was 13.4%

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 632.3 million (579.4), corresponding to an adjusted gross margin of 24.3% (24.6)

Adjusted EBIT improved to SEK 92.3 million (52.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.6% (2.2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 51.9 million (103.3)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.06 (-0.37) before dilution and SEK 0.06 (-0.37) after dilution

Key events during the second quarter and after the period

On 10 October, Nordic Nest Group opened a store in Hamburg, Germany under the Nordic Nest brand. This is the first physical store outside Sweden and part of Nordic Nests international strategy, creating a strong presence for the brands of our partners in the German market.

CONFERENCE CALL IN CONNECTION WITH PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO, and Jesper Flemme, CFO, will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 24 October in connection with the publication of the interim report.

The call will be held in English. Use the following link to participate in the webcast: https://bhg.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in writing at the webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally during the conference call, please register via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/bhg/q3-report-2025/dial-in. Once you have registered you will receive a telephone number and conference ID to log in to the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions verbally at the webcast.

The presentation will be available from the Group's website: https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/presentations/.

INTERIM REPORTS ON WWW.WEAREBHG.COM

The full interim report for the period January to September 2025 and previous interim and year-end reports are available at https://www.wearebhg.com/investors/financial-reports/

Contacts

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG Group

Telefon: +46 (0) 70 420 44 36. E-mail: gustaf.ohrn@bhggroup.se

Jesper Flemme, CFO of BHG Group

Tel: +46 (0) 720 80 25 69. E-mail: jesper.flemme@bhggroup.se

Jakob Nylin, Head of Investor Relations of BHG Group

Tel: +46 (0) 760 48 02 38. E-mail: jakob.nylin@bhggroup.se

This information is information that BHG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:00 CEST.