BHG Group AB: BHG Group acquires Swedish outdoor furniture brand Hillerstorp

BHG Group AB (publ) ("BHG") has entered into an agreement to acquire Hillerstorp, a well-known Swedish outdoor furniture brand, from MIDAQ, a Swedish investment company and the brand's current owner. The acquisition further strengthens BHG in one of its core categories, outdoor furniture, and expands BHG's portfolio of proprietary brands.

Founded in 1929, Hillerstorp is a well-known Swedish outdoor furniture brand offering a wide range of products for the garden and outdoor environment, including chairs, sofas, hammocks, pavilions, tables, sun loungers and parasols. Hillerstorp's products are currently sold through specialist furniture and home improvement retailers, third-party e-commerce channels, retail chains and the brand's own direct-to-consumer channel. BHG sees opportunities to broaden distribution over time through the Group's existing online destinations and selected external channels.

Gustaf Öhrn, President and CEO of BHG Group, comments:

"This acquisition is a clear example of how we continue to execute on our strategy of strengthening selected core categories through proprietary brands and disciplined bolt-on acquisitions. Hillerstorp has a strong heritage and a well-established position in Swedish outdoor furniture. We see attractive opportunities to develop the brand further by leveraging BHG's customer reach, online destinations and sourcing capabilities."

Stefan Engdahl, CEO of MIDAQ, comments:

"We are pleased that Hillerstorp will become part of BHG. BHG combines deep category expertise with customer reach and a clear ambition to further develop the brand. We believe this creates an excellent platform for Hillerstorp's next phase, further building on the heritage and product offering that have made the brand a trusted choice among consumers."

Following completion, Hillerstorp will become part of BHG's Home Improvement segment and be integrated into one of the Group's existing operational platforms. The bolt-on acquisition is structured as an asset acquisition and is expected to be completed by July 2026. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on BHG's earnings or financial position in 2026.

Contacts

Jesper Flemme, CFO of BHG Group

Tel: +46 (0) 720 80 25 69. E-mail: jesper.flemme@bhggroup.se

Jakob Nylin, Head of Investor Relations of BHG Group

Tel: +46 (0) 760 48 02 38. E-mail: jakob.nylin@bhggroup.se