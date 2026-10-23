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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:01
24,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,03024,04009:53
24,03024,04009:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
51 Leser
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Skanska AB: Skanska divests rental multifamily project in Gothenburg, Sweden for about SEK 380M

Skanska divests a self-developed rental multifamily project named TingsParken, located in the GoCo area of Mölndal, Gothenburg, Sweden to the Folksam Group - through KPA Pension - for about SEK 380M. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Property Development in the fourth quarter of 2026. Closing will take place upon completion of the project, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029.

The project comprises a total of 128 rental apartments with a combined leasable area of just over 7,700 square meters, including a small commercial space of about 190 square meters. The development consists of three buildings ranging from six to nine stories in height, with efficient floor plans and attractive residential qualities. The project is designed to achieve an energy rating of B and certification according to the "Miljöbyggnad" (Environmental Building) Silver standard.

TingsParken in GoCo represents a further addition to the long-standing partnership between Skanska Hyresbostäder and KPA Pension, part of the Folksam Group.

Including this transaction, the collaboration now spans 15 rental multifamily projects totaling approximately 1,700 apartments.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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