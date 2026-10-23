Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group (publ) Interim report January-September 2026

"Organic growth, strengthening the executive management team, and launch of improvement program"

July-September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,788 (1,605) million.

Growth was 11 percent, of which organic growth amounted to 3 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 123 (135) million, which is a decline of 9 percent compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITA margin amounted to SEK 6.9 (8.4) percent.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 28 (47) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.26 (0.56).

The Board of Directors announced on 16 July 2026 that CEO Johan Nordström would be leaving the company. Board member Clein Ullenvik was appointed interim CEO. Recruitment of a new permanent CEO is underway.

During the quarter, the Green Performance improvement program was launched as a Group-wide initiative aimed at enhancing profitability, strengthening cash generation, and increasing coordination across the Group. In parallel, a comprehensive review of the business was conducted, resulting in non-recurring items of SEK -79 million.

The executive management team was expanded on 22 September 2026 with the appointment of three country managers: Jan Lervik for Norway, Tapio Sundholm for Finland & Baltics, and Matthias Asdonk for the DACH region.

CEO comments

"Green Landscaping Group has a strong foundation built on entrepreneurship, deep local market knowledge, and leading market positions. Since taking over as interim CEO in July, my interactions with our local companies have confirmed the Group's potential while underscoring the need to improve profitability and cash flow. Accordingly, this is our top priority."

"Green Performance - improvement program with targeted initiatives to improve profitability and cash flow."

"We firmly believe that the initiatives we are implementing will gradually improve profitability and cash flow, backed by strong local leaders, clear mandates and an executive management team that remains closely connected to operations."

Presentation of the report:

Green Landscaping Group's Interim CEO Clein Ullenvik and CFO Marcus Holmström will present the report in a teleconference/audiocast on 23 October 2026 at 09:30 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please visit the link below.

https://events.inderes.com/green-landscaping-group/q3-report-2026

If you would like to participate in the teleconference, you will need to register via the link below. Once you have registered, you will receive the phone number and a conference ID for logging in. There are opportunities for asking questions via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/green-landscaping-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

Contacts

Clein Ullenvik, Interim CEO, Green Landscaping Group AB

+46 (0) 70 558 84 17, clein.ullenvik@greenlandscaping.com

Marcus Holmström, CFO, Green Landscaping Group

+46 (0) 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.2 billion for 2025. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

This information is information that Green Landscaping Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:00 CEST.