Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group reports one-off costs in the third quarter of 2026, launches an improvement programme and strengthens Group Management

Following a period of weaker earnings, particularly in Norway and Sweden and the elevated build-up of working capital, Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has launched Green Performance, an improvement programme of prioritized measures to strengthen profitability and cash flow. The initiative aims to increase coordination, improve governance and enhance communication. As a central part of the programme, the country organization in the markets where the Group operates has been strengthened. The objective is to establish clear accountability for profitability while leveraging the Group's scale and geographical presence.

"Green Performance is about creating better conditions for long-term value creation. At the same time, we are taking a structured approach to historical matters to ensure full transparency and build a stronger platform for the future." says Clein Ullenvik, interim CEO of Green Landscaping Group.

Changes to Green Landscaping Group's Group Management

As part of the strengthened country organization, Group Management will be expanded as of 22 September 2026 to include the Country Managers for Norway, Finland & Baltics and the DACH region, giving them clearer responsibility for strategy, profitability and coordination within their respective regions. The following individuals will join Group Management:

Jan Lervik, Country Manager Norway, has a background as a sales manager and bank manager at, among others, Storebrand and Danske Bank. Over the past nine years, he has built extensive experience in the Norwegian landscaping and infrastructure market. Jan will continue as Managing Director of Aktiv Veidrift AS and is responsible for developing Green Landscaping Group's operations in Norway.

Tapio Sundholm, Country Manager Finland & Baltics, founded Viher-Pirkka Oy, which became Green Landscaping Group's first acquisition in Finland. With a strong entrepreneurial background and many years of experience as Country Manager for Finland and the Baltics, he is responsible for the Group's development and growth in the region.

Matthias Asdonk, Country Manager DACH, has extensive experience from senior positions in the German market. He previously served as Regional Manager for Germany and was appointed during the quarter as Country Manager for all of the Group's operations in the DACH-region.

Jakob Körner, acting Country Manager Sweden, is already a member of Group Management in his role as COO.

One-off costs in the third quarter of 2026

The Group has also conducted a review of its operations and company portfolio. This work forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen financial governance, address identified areas for improvement and ensure continued high-quality reporting. As a result of the review, earnings for the third quarter of 2026 will be impacted by one-off costs totaling SEK 79 million. The costs are considered non-recurring and are not expected to have any material impact on the Group's cash flow during the quarter. The one-off costs relate to the following items:

Salary during the notice period for the former CEO of SEK 8 million.

Restructuring costs of SEK 6 million related to implemented cost-saving measures within Group functions, that are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 10 million going forward.

Project-related write-downs totaling SEK 40 million attributable to two companies in Sweden, where multi-year projects were completed during the quarter.

Costs totaling SEK 25 million attributable to a company acquired in Germany in 2023, comprising project-related write-downs and costs associated restructuring. During the quarter, a police report was filed against the former owner.

To provide a clearer view of the Group's underlying earnings development, Green will from the third quarter, report the alternative performance measure "EBITA adjusted for items affecting comparability".

The amounts stated above are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Group's complete results for the third quarter of 2026 will be published on 23 October 2026.

Contacts

Clein Ullenvik, CEO, Green Landscaping Group AB

+46 (0) 70 558 84 17, clein.ullenvik@greenlandscaping.com

Marcus Holmström, CFO, Green Landscaping Group

+46 (0) 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com



This information is information that Green Landscaping Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-22 07:35 CEST.