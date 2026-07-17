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WKN: A2JGTK | ISIN: SE0010985028 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WN
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:05
2,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN LANDSCAPING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GREEN LANDSCAPING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,41511:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group (publ) Interim report January-June 2026

" Organic growth and improved cash flow"

April-June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,847 (1,610) million.
  • Growth was 15 percent, of which organic growth amounted to 6 percent.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 130 (145) million, which is a decline of 10 percent compared to the prior year.
  • The EBITA margin amounted to SEK 7.0 (9.0) percent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -7 (-78) million.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK 1.29 (1.15).
  • At the Annual General Meeting in May 2026, Tomas Bergström, Staffan Salén, Åsa Källenius, and Björn Jansson were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Clein Johansson Ullenvik and Maria Chagot were newly elected to the Board of Directors. Tomas Bergström was elected as the new Chairman of the Board.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

After the end of the reporting period, it was announced that CEO Johan Nordström will leave the company. The Board of Directors and Johan Nordström have jointly concluded that the time is right for a leadership transition. Board member Clein Johansson Ullenvik has been appointed interim CEO as of 17 July 2026. The process to recruit a permanent CEO has been initiated.

CEO comments

"After a long period of challenging market conditions and negative organic growth, we have now, for the second quarter in a row, delivered positive organic growth and improved cash flow."

"Our decentralized model has long been the cornerstone of our strategy and remains so today. At the same time, we continue to refine and strengthen it. We have introduced a new country-based organization that sharpens operational oversight, strengthens governance, and facilitates knowledge sharing."

"Profitability in Sweden and Norway was lower than in the previous year, but we are seeing early signs of a gradual recovery."

Presentation of the report:

Green Landscaping Group's CEO Johan Nordström and CFO Marcus Holmström will present the report together with incoming Interim CEO Clein Johansson Ullenvik and Chairman of the Board Tomas Bergström in a teleconference/audiocast on 17 July 2026 at 09:30 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please visit the link below.
https://green-landscaping-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

If you would like to participate in the teleconference, you will need to register via the link below. Once you have registered, you will receive the phone number and a conference ID for logging in. There are opportunities for asking questions via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/green-landscaping-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Contact
Marcus Holmström, CFO, Green Landscaping Group
+46 (0) 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

About Us
Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.2 billion for 2025. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

This information is information that Green Landscaping Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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