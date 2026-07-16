Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group announces CEO transition and initiates recruitment of a long-term successor

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) today announces that the Board of Directors of Green Landscaping and Johan Nordström have agreed that Johan Nordström, after 11 years as CEO, will leave his position in connection with the publication of the report for the second quarter tomorrow, 17 July 2026. Clein Johansson Ullenvik, a member of the Board since May 2026, will at the same time assume the role of acting CEO. Clein Johansson Ullenvik will remain a member of the Board. The recruitment process for a new permanent and long-term CEO will begin immediately.

"Clein is a senior and highly regarded leader with extensive experience from similar business models and operational environments, as well as of the capital market, gained in part through his most recent position as Group CEO of Alligo. He will be an excellent interim CEO, and I look forward to working closely with him to lay a strong foundation for a permanent successor. Green Landscaping Group is well positioned in a fragmented Northern European market, with quality subsidiaries led by skilled leaders, committed long-term shareholders, and supported by favorable underlying megatrends. We have all the elements in place to drive profitability and create long-term shareholder value." - Tomas Bergström, Chairman of the Board of Green Landscaping Group.



"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Johan for his contributions as CEO in building and developing the Group since 2015. Eleven years is a long time, and Johan has navigated Green Landscaping Group through both favorable and more challenging periods." - Tomas Bergström, Chairman of the Board of Green Landscaping Group.

Johan Nordström will remain available to the company during his twelve-month notice period.

Interim report and presentation

Green Landscaping will publish its report for the second quarter of 2026 tomorrow, 17 July, at 07:00 CEST. As previously communicated, a telephone conference and webcast presentation will be held at 09:30 CEST, where Johan Nordström and Marcus Holmström, CFO of Green Landscaping Group, will present the report. Clein Johansson Ullenvik and Tomas Bergström will also participate in the meeting. Registration is made in accordance with the instructions in the press release dated 9 July 2026.

Contacts

Tomas Bergström, Styrelseordförande, Green Landscaping Group

+46 (0) 70 3178092, tomas.bergstrom@byggmastaren.com

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.2 billion for 2025. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

This information is information that Green Landscaping Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 17:35 CEST.