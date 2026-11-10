Green Landscaping Group AB: Clein Ullenvik appointed permanent CEO of Green Landscaping Group

The Board of Directors of Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has resolved to appoint Clein Ullenvik as permanent President and CEO.

On 17 July 2026, the Board of Directors resolved to change the company's leadership and appointed Clein Ullenvik as interim CEO. On 22 September 2026, information was provided on the improvement program Green Performance, the establishment of a new Group management team and certain one-off costs. The interim report for the third quarter was presented on 23 October 2026. The work to improve both the long-term business model and short-term performance is being conducted methodically and consistently.

The Board of Directors has now resolved to appoint Clein Ullenvik as permanent President and CEO, effective 1 January 2027. Clein Ullenvik has extensive experience from ABB, Ahlsell, Alligo and others. He was elected to the Board of Directors of Green Landscaping Group in May 2026 and will step down from that position following today's announcement.

"The months as interim CEO have been intense and rewarding, and I see great opportunities in the improvements we are driving. My new Group management team is in place, and the benefits of a more coordinated business model are well established across the Group. Green Landscaping has good opportunities for value creation in a structurally growing market, and it is with great confidence that I take on the role permanently." Clein Ullenvik, President and CEO.

"With his experience, energy and leadership, Clein has achieved a great deal in a short time, and I am very pleased that he has accepted the role permanently. He is exactly what Green Landscaping needs as we clearly and decisively drive improvements and value creation in a strategic plan toward 2030." Tomas Bergström, Chairman of the Board.

Contacts

Tomas Bergström, Styrelseordförande, Green Landscaping Group

+46 (0) 70 3178092, tomas.bergstrom@byggmastaren.com

Clein Ullenvik, Interim CEO, Green Landscaping Group AB

+46 (0) 70 558 84 17, clein.ullenvik@greenlandscaping.com

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.2 billion for 2025. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

This information is information that Green Landscaping Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-10 08:30 CET.

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