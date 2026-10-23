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WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
Stuttgart
23.10.26 | 09:31
5,105 Euro
+2,59 % +0,129
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0105,27009:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report January-September 2026

Income from property management increased by 5 per cent in the quarter to SEK 281 million. Over the last twelve months, income from property management per share increased by 7 per cent. Net letting for the quarter amounted to SEK 4 million and like-for-like rental income increased by 1.6 per cent.

Quarter in brief

  • Rental income decreased by 2 per cent to SEK 652 million (666)
  • Net letting amounted to SEK 4 million (1)
  • Operating surplus decreased by 1 per cent to SEK 479 million (484)
  • Income from property management increased by 5 per cent to SEK 281million (267)
  • Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 32 million (16) and unrealised changes in derivatives amounted to SEK 162 million (120)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 360 million (303)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.59 (2.13)

January-September in brief

  • Rental income decreased by 1 per cent to SEK 1,982 million (1,993)
  • Net lettings amounted to SEK 29 million (4)
  • Operating surplus was unchanged at SEK 1,390 million (1,390)
  • Income from property management increased by 3 per cent to SEK 779 million (756)
  • Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 155 million (-108) and unrealised changes in derivatives amounted to SEK 154 million (12)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 844 million (472)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.06 (3.33)

"Following quieter summer months, activity in the rental market increased significantly in September. We continue to see a selective market in which tenants attach greater importance to premises' location, functionality and quality. Our priorities remain unchanged: close tenant relationships, high letting activity, efficient property management, profitable investments and discipline in how we deploy our capital," says David Carlsson, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report
Today at 09:30 a.m. CEST, CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcast conference call. The presentation will be held in English. For more information, please visit: investors.dios.se

For further information, please contact:

David Carlsson, CEO
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01
E-mail: david.carlsson@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:05 CEST.

Image Attachments
Diös Interim Report 2026 Q3 Frontpage

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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