Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Interim report January-September 2026

Strong growth in earnings in insurance operations - improved profitability in all segments

July-September 2026*

Gross written premiums amounted to KSEK 263,770 (263,368)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance, increased to KSEK 266,304 (263,301)

Technical result increased to KSEK 39,989 (38,474)

The combined ratio improved to 86.8 per cent (87.6)

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 19,166 (22,173)

Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 54,745 (55,726)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.35 per share (2.42)

January-September 2026*

Gross written premiums increased to KSEK 751,300 (740,329)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 781,838 (802,168)

Technical result increased to KSEK 106,932 (104,093).

The combined ratio improved to 88.2 per cent (89.3)

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 47,903 (55,510). Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 3.5 per cent (4.2) and on a rolling 12 month basis to 5.1 per cent (4.7)

Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 141,164 (142,873)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.12 per share (6.16)

* Some performance measures stated in this section have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the Solvency II regulations, which means that they are "alternative performance measures". The calculations and reconciliation against information in the financial statements of these performance measures are presented on the website under "Financial statements". Definitions of performance measures are presented on the company's website and on the last page of this report. Changes and comparative figures on this page and elsewhere in this interim report refer to the same period last year. All amounts are presented in KSEK unless otherwise stated.

Meeting for investors, analysts and the media in connection with publication of the interim report

In connection with the publication of the interim report, CEO Marcus Tillberg and CFO Sofia Andersson will hold a webcast teleconference today, on 23 October 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST. A question and answer session will take place after the presentation. To participate in the conference, click on the following link https://events.inderes.com/solid-forsakring/q3-report-2026. Written questions may be asked during the webcast.

If you want to ask a question verbally at the teleconference, register using the following link https://events.inderes.com/solid-forsakring/q3-report-2026/dial-in

Presentation material will be available on Solid's website: https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Interim reports

The complete interim report for January to September 2026 will be available on https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65

Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Solid Försäkring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.