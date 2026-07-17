Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Interim report January-June 2026

Strong earnings trend in second quarter. Profit increased 24 per cent to SEK 57.6 million

April-June 2026*

Gross written premiums increased to KSEK 248,983 (247,675)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 253,580 (265,203)

Technical result increased to KSEK 32,590 (31,829).

The combined ratio improved to 89.1 per cent (90.2)

Result of asset management rose to KSEK 29,556 (20,212)

Profit before tax increased to KSEK 57,573 (46,598)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.53 per share (1.99)

January-June 2026*

Gross written premiums increased to KSEK 487,530 (476,961)

Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 515,534 (538,867)

Technical result increased to KSEK 66,943 (65,619).

The combined ratio improved to 88.9 per cent (90.1)

The result of asset management amounted to KSEK 28,737 (33,337) Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 2.2 per cent (2.6) and on a rolling 12 month basis to 5.6 per cent (5.6)

Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 86,419 (87,147)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.77 per share (3.74)

* Some performance measures stated in this section have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the Solvency II regulations, which means that they are "alternative performance measures". The calculations and reconciliation against information in the financial statements of these performance measures are presented on the website under "Financial statements". Definitions of performance measures are presented on the company's website and on the last page of this report. Changes and comparative figures on this page and elsewhere in this interim report refer to the same period last year. All amounts are presented in KSEK unless otherwise stated.

Meeting for investors, analysts and the media in connection with publication of the interim report

The company will not arrange a webcast teleconference in connection with the publication of the six-month report, but Marcus Tillberg, CEO and Sofia Andersson, CFO, will be available on the reporting date from 8:00 a.m. for virtual meetings with investors, analysts and the media.

Interim reports

The complete interim report for January to June 2026 will be available on https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65

Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Solid Försäkring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:30 CEST.