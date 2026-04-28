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WKN: A3C8KR | ISIN: SE0017082548 | Ticker-Symbol: RR5
Stuttgart
28.04.26 | 08:48
10,100 Euro
-0,20 % -0,020
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1-Jahres-Chart
SOLID FORSAKRINGSAKTIEBOLAG Chart 1 Jahr
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SOLID FORSAKRINGSAKTIEBOLAG 5-Tage-Chart
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8,9209,29010:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Interim report January-March 2026

Increased technical result driven by profitable growth

January-March 2026*

  • Gross written premiums increased to KSEK 238,547 (229,286)
  • Premiums earned, net of reinsurance amounted to KSEK 261,954 (273,664)
  • Technical result increased to KSEK 34,353 (33,790).
  • The combined ratio improved to 88.7 per cent (90.0)
  • The result of asset management amounted to KSEK -819 (13,125) Total return, from the beginning of the year, amounted to 0.0 per cent (1.1) and on a rolling 12 month basis to 4.6 per cent (5.8)
  • Profit before tax amounted to KSEK 28,846 (40,549)
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.24 per share (1.75)
  • In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2026 resolved on an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.25 per share (5.00) and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.50 per share.

* Some performance measures stated in this section have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the Solvency II regulations, which means that they are "alternative performance measures". The calculations and reconciliation against information in the financial statements of these performance measures are presented on the website under "Financial statements". Definitions of performance measures are presented on the company's website and on the last page of this report. Changes and comparative figures on this page and elsewhere in this interim report refer to the same period last year. All amounts are presented in KSEK unless otherwise stated.

Teleconference in connection with publication of the interim report
In connection with the publication of the interim report, CEO Marcus Tillberg and CFO Sofia Andersson will hold a webcast teleconference on 28 April 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST. A question and answer session will take place after the presentation.

To participate in the conference, click on the following link https://solid-forsakring.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register.
Written questions may be asked during the webcast. If you want to ask a question verbally at the teleconference, register using the following link https://events.inderes.com/solid-forsakring/q1-report-2026/dial-in.

The presentation material will be available before the conference starts on Solid Försäkring's website https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Interim reports
The complete interim report for January to March 2026 will be available on https://corporate.solidab.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65
Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Solid Försäkring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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