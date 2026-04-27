Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8KR | ISIN: SE0017082548 | Ticker-Symbol: RR5
Stuttgart
27.04.26 | 18:03
10,120 Euro
-2,88 % -0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLID FORSAKRINGSAKTIEBOLAG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLID FORSAKRINGSAKTIEBOLAG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,12010,28018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 17:45 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Resolutions at Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag's Annual General Meeting 2026

Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today. The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with all the proposals submitted by the board and the Nomination Committee, which were included in the notice.

Decision on board and auditors
The AGM decided on the re-election for a term until the next Annual General Meeting of Board members Fredrik Carlsson, Lisen Thulin, Martina Skande, Lars Benckert and Henrik Eklund. Fredrik Carlsson was elected new chairman of the board. The meeting further decided on re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor for the period until the end of the annual general meeting in 2027. PwC has informed the company that Authorised Public Accountant Catarina Ericsson will step down as auditor in charge and that Authorised Public Accountant Erik Ydremark will serve as auditor in charge.

Financial statements and dividend
The meeting approved the financial statements for the financial year 2025 and decided on a dividend of a total of SEK 93,015,751.50, corresponding to SEK 5.25 per share, and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 26,575,929.00, corresponding to SEK 1.50 per share. The record date for the dividend was decided to be Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Reduction of the share capital by cancellation of shares and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue
The meeting decided in accordance with the board's proposal to reduce the share capital by withdrawing 249,150 own shares and on a bonus issue to restore the share capital to the same level as before the reduction/retraction.

Decision on authorization for the board to resolve on acquisition of own shares
The meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, on an authorization for the board to carry out purchases of the company's own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with the aim of partly enabling the transfer of shares to the participants in incentive programs, and partly giving the board an instrument to continuously adapt and improve the company's capital structure.

Decision on introduction of long-term incentive program, LTIP 2026
The meeting decided in accordance with the board's proposal to introduce a long-term performance-based incentive program, LTIP 2026, including the equity swap agreements that were described in the proposed decision.

Exemption from liability, fees and compensation report
Furthermore, the annual general meeting granted discharge from liability for the members of the board and the CEO for the financial year 2025, approved the nomination committee's proposal regarding fees to the board and auditor and approved the board's remuneration report for 2025.

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65
Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.