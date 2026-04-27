Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag: Resolutions at Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag's Annual General Meeting 2026

Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today. The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with all the proposals submitted by the board and the Nomination Committee, which were included in the notice.

Decision on board and auditors

The AGM decided on the re-election for a term until the next Annual General Meeting of Board members Fredrik Carlsson, Lisen Thulin, Martina Skande, Lars Benckert and Henrik Eklund. Fredrik Carlsson was elected new chairman of the board. The meeting further decided on re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor for the period until the end of the annual general meeting in 2027. PwC has informed the company that Authorised Public Accountant Catarina Ericsson will step down as auditor in charge and that Authorised Public Accountant Erik Ydremark will serve as auditor in charge.

Financial statements and dividend

The meeting approved the financial statements for the financial year 2025 and decided on a dividend of a total of SEK 93,015,751.50, corresponding to SEK 5.25 per share, and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 26,575,929.00, corresponding to SEK 1.50 per share. The record date for the dividend was decided to be Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Reduction of the share capital by cancellation of shares and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue

The meeting decided in accordance with the board's proposal to reduce the share capital by withdrawing 249,150 own shares and on a bonus issue to restore the share capital to the same level as before the reduction/retraction.

Decision on authorization for the board to resolve on acquisition of own shares

The meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, on an authorization for the board to carry out purchases of the company's own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with the aim of partly enabling the transfer of shares to the participants in incentive programs, and partly giving the board an instrument to continuously adapt and improve the company's capital structure.

Decision on introduction of long-term incentive program, LTIP 2026

The meeting decided in accordance with the board's proposal to introduce a long-term performance-based incentive program, LTIP 2026, including the equity swap agreements that were described in the proposed decision.

Exemption from liability, fees and compensation report

Furthermore, the annual general meeting granted discharge from liability for the members of the board and the CEO for the financial year 2025, approved the nomination committee's proposal regarding fees to the board and auditor and approved the board's remuneration report for 2025.

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65

Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.