Enel Colombia has started commercial operations at its 256 MW Atlántico solar plant, located between the municipalities of Sabanalarga and Usiacurí in northern Colombia. The commissioning marks the completion of the company's three-plant solar complex in the Atlántico department, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 985 MW. The complex comprises Guayepo I and II, Colombia's largest individual solar project at 462.4 MW, Guayepo III (266 MW), and Atlántico (256 MW). According to Enel, Guayepo I and II and Guayepo III recently increased their net effective capacity by 5 MW and 20 ...

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