Beijer Alma AB: Interim report January - September 2026

Stronger profitability and higher order bookings

Net revenue increased to MSEK 2,089 (1,886)

Adjusted operating profit, EBITA, increased to MSEK 352 (299), corresponding to an operating margin of 16.9 percent (15.8)

Items affecting comparability had a positive impact of MSEK 37, representing the net effect of insurance compensation and restructuring costs

Operating profit, EBIT, increased to MSEK 364 (278)

Profit after net financial items increased to MSEK 331 (234)

Order bookings increased to MSEK 2,155 (1,771)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 465 (366)

Earnings per share increased to SEK 4.16 (2.91)

Beijer Alma continued to perform well during the third quarter, with growing net revenue and stronger profitability. Market conditions varied between companies and regions, but were generally favorable. This was confirmed both by our order bookings and by the activity level at the companies during the quarter.

Stable growth and continued earnings improvement

Net revenue increased 11 percent in the third quarter to MSEK 2,089, with organic growth of 1 percent. Order bookings increased 22 percent to MSEK 2,155 for the quarter, of which 12 percent was organic. Beijer Components net revenue grew by 2 percent, although demand varied between markets. Beijer Tech continued to grow, with net revenue growth of 28 percent, mainly driven by acquisitions and a generally healthy activity level across Beijer Tech's companies. With order bookings driving revenue for the coming quarters, both subsidiaries noted an upturn, although Beijer Tech was the stronger of the two.

Further positive signs were evident in the form of improved profitability, with adjusted EBITA up 18 percent to MSEK 352. The fact that we have now delivered year-on-year earnings improvements for eight consecutive quarters is a testament to the Group's cost control and resilience.

More efficient use of capital

These results also reflect the Group's ability to generate earnings growth through a combination of organic growth, acquisitions and a consistent focus on profitability. Our capital efficiency improved further in the quarter, reaching 49.8 percent, which is a new record level just below our financial target. Our focus is on making continued improvements by actively addressing our tied-up capital and profitability.

We are continuing to pursue acquisitions with an undiminished focus, and we see good prospects for further expansion through acquisitions in both Beijer Components and Beijer Tech. Our financial position provides us with the flexibility to act when the right opportunities arise.

Measures to create a stronger foundation

During the quarter, a decision was made to close two facilities in Beijer Components' European spring operations. The measures - which will affect one of Alcomex' factories and a distribution unit for standard springs - are part of the Group's efforts to improve its profitability and cost control. The affected operations will mainly be relocated to other units in Europe. We have carried out extensive work at Alcomex over the past two years, and we are now in a better and more stable position.

After the first three quarters of the year, the market outlook remains stable and our operations are well equipped for the future. We are prioritizing profitable organic growth, a disciplined acquisition strategy and measures to make the companies more competitive.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.