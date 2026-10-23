DUNI AB: Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

Operational progress in a continued challenging market

July 1 - September 30

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,033 m (1,972), corresponding to an increase of 3.1%. At constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 2.0%, primarily driven by continued strong development in Australia and increased sales of customers' own-brand products in Europe.

Operating income amounted to SEK 133 m (168) and was affected by higher logistics and freight costs, as well as a less favorable product mix in Europe.

EBIT was affected by restructuring costs of SEK 21 m, mainly related to the unused portion of the new warehouse in Meppen and the efficiency program within sales and administration communicated in the second quarter.

Earnings per share attributable to Parent Company's shareholders amounted to SEK 0.70 (2.23).



SEK m 3 months

Jul-Sep

2026 3 months

Jul-Sep

2025 9 months

Jan-Sep

2026 9 months

Jan-Sep

2025 12 months

Oct-Sep2025/26 12 months

Jan-Dec

2025 Net sales 2,033 1,972 5,620 5,720 7,586 7,685 Organic growth 1.7% -0.5% -1.6% -0.6% -3.1% -2.1% Sales growth. currency-adjusted 2.0% 7.9% -1.0% 7.4% -0.7% 6.0% Operating income1) 133 168 297 398 459 560 Operating margin1) 6.5% 8.5% 5.3% 7.0% 6.1% 7.3% EBIT 94 151 185 344 318 477 EBIT margin 4.6% 7.7% 3.3% 6.0 % 4.2% 6.2% Income after financial items 46 138 83 304 209 430 Income after tax 32 112 51 237 138 324 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 0.70 2.23 0.99 4.83 2.81 6.64 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company1) 1.06 2.23 2.09 4.83 4.06 6.87 Return on capital employed. excluding goodwill 12.7% 23.9% 12.7% 23.9% 12.7% 20.7%

Quote from the CEO

"We are in a considerably more stable position today than when we summarized the second quarter, and we expect the volume transfer to be completed during the fourth quarter."

Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group

Presentation of the interim report

The interim report will be presented during a live-streamed web and telephone conference today October 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Link to the webcast: Q3 Report 2026 web

Link to the phoneconference: Q3 Report 2026 phone

Interview with the CEO

How would you summarize the third quarter?

We achieved growth of 3.1%, of which 1.7% was organic, primarily driven by good development in Australia as well as increased napkin volumes in Europe.

We have resolved the delivery issues we experienced before the summer in connection with the transition to an external logistics partner. However, work remains to optimize freight costs, which weighed on income during the quarter. These effects are expected to gradually decrease over the coming quarters and, together with higher fuel prices, are the main reason for our income development.

What progress was made in the logistics transition during the quarter?

Significant progress was made during the quarter. Already by mid-summer we had worked through the backorders built up during the spring, after which the focus shifted to improving logistics processes and delivery precision.

The decision to postpone the transfer of volumes for the German market, which we communicated in the second quarter, provided the necessary room to stabilize operations. During the quarter, we were therefore able to resume the transfer to our logistics partner. The remaining German volumes will be fully transferred before year-end.

At the same time, some work remains before the transition is fully completed. We are now in a considerably more stable position than when we reported the second quarter, and we are confident that the transfer will be completed during the fourth quarter.

How are you working to strengthen Duni Group's position for the future?

Even during a year in which significant focus has been placed on the logistics transition, we continue to develop the business and invest in additional areas that strengthen our competitiveness over time.

Among other things, we see positive effects from the acquisition of Seti, completed at the end of 2024. Together with Duni's organization in Italy, we have strengthened our presence in Southern Europe and created new opportunities for profitable growth in the region. The development during the year confirms the value of building a more balanced geographical presence in Europe and reducing dependence on individual markets.

Within Dining Solutions, we are now launching our lighting platform d.ls, broadening our offering to the hotel and restaurant market. At the same time, we continue to develop Food Packaging Solutions through Duniform, where the combination of machines, service and packaging solutions creates an increasingly strong offering for customers in the food industry.

In parallel with our growth initiatives, we are also implementing the cost savings program communicated in the previous quarter.

What are the most important priorities during the final months of the year?

The main priority is to complete the logistics transition in a controlled manner while continuing to improve quality and efficiency throughout the business, with particular focus on transportation costs.

In parallel, we are working to create conditions for continued growth by strengthening our customer offering, developing our market positions and ensuring that we are well positioned as activity among our customers gradually increases.

What gives you the greatest confidence ahead of 2027?

Through the changes and investments we are making in production, logistics and our product portfolio, we create better conditions for the future. During the year, we have also adapted to the prevailing market conditions through cost-saving programs within sales and administration. As a result, we will enter 2027 with a stronger operational platform than we had at the beginning of the year.

Robert Dackeskog,

President and CEO, Duni Group



For additional information, please contact:



Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.dunigroup.se

Registration no. 556536-7488

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, environmentally sound and functional products for table setting and take-away.The Group markets and sells its products under the brands Duni, BioPak, Paper+Design and Poppies, which are represented in more than 50 markets. Duni has around 2,700 employees spread out across 26 countries, with its headquarters in Malmö and production sites in Sweden, Slovenia, Germany, Poland, Thailand, and the UK. Duni is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716.

This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 07.45 CET on October 23, 2026.