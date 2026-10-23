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WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:30
9,360 Euro
+1,76 % +0,162
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3009,32610:02
9,3069,32010:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hexagon AB: Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2026

Third quarter 2026

  • Operating net sales of 1,049.1 MEUR (976.1) resulting in organic growth of 13%
  • Net sales including acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,049.1 MEUR (975.4)
  • Adjusted gross earnings of 646.2 MEUR (621.9) resulting in a 61.6% (63.7) gross margin
  • EBITAC of 265.3 MEUR (238.4), corresponding to a 25.3% (24.4) EBITAC margin
  • EBIT1 of 278.3 MEUR (264.7) resulting in a 26.5% (27.1) EBIT1 margin
  • Adjusted earnings per share of 8.2 Euro cent (6.9)
  • Earnings per share of 16.6 Euro cent (-1.6)
  • Cash conversion (of EBITAC, incl. Robotics) of 82% (85)
  • Recurring revenue of 276.5 MEUR (318.4), 3% organic growth

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, +46 (0) 73 82 66 390, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 23 October 2026.

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world's most vital industries. From aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing, to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 16,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.7bn EUR.

Learn more at hexagon.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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