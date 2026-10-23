Desenio Group AB: Desenio Group AB (publ) - Interim Report January - September 2026

Q3 net sales increased by 9.4% to SEK 182.8 (167.0) million and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 8.0% (8.3%). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 29.7 (21.3) million. Adjusted for the change in revenue recognition implemented on Dec 31, 2025 underlying revenue growth was an additional 4,5 MSEK (187,3 MSEK in adjusted revenue in the quarter) and an additional 4,1 MSEK in operating profit (18,7 MSEK in adjusted EBITA in the quarter).

THIRD QUARTER

Net sales increased by 9.4% to SEK 182.8 (167.0) million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 84.8% (84.7%).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 14.6 million (13.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.0% (8.3%).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 11.8 (11.4)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 29.7 (21.3) million.

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

Net sales decreased by 3.7% to SEK 501.1 (520.4) million.

Gross margin for the period was 84.2% (84.0%).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 25.9 million (38.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.2% (7.4%).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 22.3 (-248.8)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 18.7 (-7.5) million.

We reiterate our guidance released in connection with our Q4 report for 2025: we expect to return to growth in 2026, in fixed currency rates, with EBITDA-margin in the low double digits

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD

On June 9, the annual general meeting was held at which Erik Flinck did not stand for re-election following his appointment as CEO. Konark Modi was elected as board member and the other 3 board members were re-elected.

On October 8, an agreement was entered into to acquire the company Historly AB. The terms of the agreement are deemed to have an immaterial impact on Desenio Group's financial statements for the current financial year, but the acquisition is assessed to be strategically value-creating.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, CEO, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com

About Desenio Group

We are one of Europe's leading e-commerce companies in accessible art, with the ambition to also establish a strong position in North America. We provide customers with everything they need to create personal and inspiring homes through a wide and curated range of posters, canvases, and accessories.

We are present in 37 countries. Our growth is driven by a dynamic business model that combines a proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes, and efficient digital distribution. Simultaneously, we develop our offering by creating our own original art, curating collections, and collaborating with external artists.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.