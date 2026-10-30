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DE

WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 09:58
0,007 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 16:00 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Desenio Group AB: Carl Caap to leave role as CFO of Desenio Group AB (publ)

Today, October 30, 2026, Carl Caap is stepping down from his role as CFO of Desenio Group AB to pursue other commitments outside the company. Eva Skoghagen, currently serving as Group Business Controller, has been appointed Interim CFO and will remain in the role until a permanent successor has been appointed. The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, CEO, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com
Eva Skoghagen, Interim CFO, eva.skoghagen@deseniogroup.com

About Desenio Group

We are one of Europe's leading e-commerce companies in accessible art, with the ambition to also establish a strong position in North America. We provide customers with everything they need to create personal and inspiring homes through a wide and curated range of posters, canvases, and accessories.

We are present in 37 countries. Our growth is driven by a dynamic business model that combines a proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes, and efficient digital distribution. Simultaneously, we develop our offering by creating our own original art, curating collections, and collaborating with external artists.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.