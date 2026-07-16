Desenio Group AB: Desenio Group AB (publ) - Interim Report January - June 2026

Second quarter net sales decreased by 7.1% to SEK 136.9 (147.3) million and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to -2.4% (2.1%). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -3.8 (6.8) million.

SECOND QUARTER

Net sales decreased by 7.1% to SEK 136.9 (147.3) million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 83.2% (83.6%).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK -3.3 million (3.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of -2.4% (2.1%).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -3.5 (-253.2) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -3.8 (6.8) million.

JANUARY-JUNE

Net sales decreased by 9.9% to SEK 318.3 (353.4) million.

Gross margin was 83.8% (83.6%).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 11.3 million (24.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 3.6% (7.0%).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 10.4 (-260.2) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -11.0 (-28.8) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD

On June 9, the annual general meeting was held at which Erik Flinck did not stand for re-election following his appointment as CEO. Konark Modi was elected as board member and the other 3 board members were re-elected.

We reiterate the guidance for 2026, given in connection with our Q4 report for 2025: We expect organic net sales growth at constant exchange rates together with an EBITDA margin in the low double digits.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, CEO, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com

Carl Caap, CFO, carl.caap@deseniogroup.com

About Desenio Group

We are one of Europe's leading e-commerce company in accessible art, with the ambition to also establish a strong position in North America. We provide customers with everything they need to create personal and inspiring homes through a wide and curated range of posters, canvases, and accessories.

We are present in 37 countries. Our growth is driven by a dynamic business model that combines a proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes, and efficient digital distribution. Simultaneously, we develop our offering by creating our own original art, curating collections, and collaborating with external artists.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 18:00 CEST.