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WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 09:52
0,004 Euro
+100,00 % +0,002
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desenio Group AB: Desenio Group AB (publ) - Interim Report January - June 2026

Second quarter net sales decreased by 7.1% to SEK 136.9 (147.3) million and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to -2.4% (2.1%). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -3.8 (6.8) million.

SECOND QUARTER

  • Net sales decreased by 7.1% to SEK 136.9 (147.3) million.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 83.2% (83.6%).
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK -3.3 million (3.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of -2.4% (2.1%).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -3.5 (-253.2) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -3.8 (6.8) million.

JANUARY-JUNE

  • Net sales decreased by 9.9% to SEK 318.3 (353.4) million.
  • Gross margin was 83.8% (83.6%).
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 11.3 million (24.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 3.6% (7.0%).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 10.4 (-260.2) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -11.0 (-28.8) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD
On June 9, the annual general meeting was held at which Erik Flinck did not stand for re-election following his appointment as CEO. Konark Modi was elected as board member and the other 3 board members were re-elected.

We reiterate the guidance for 2026, given in connection with our Q4 report for 2025: We expect organic net sales growth at constant exchange rates together with an EBITDA margin in the low double digits.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, CEO, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com
Carl Caap, CFO, carl.caap@deseniogroup.com

About Desenio Group

We are one of Europe's leading e-commerce company in accessible art, with the ambition to also establish a strong position in North America. We provide customers with everything they need to create personal and inspiring homes through a wide and curated range of posters, canvases, and accessories.
We are present in 37 countries. Our growth is driven by a dynamic business model that combines a proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes, and efficient digital distribution. Simultaneously, we develop our offering by creating our own original art, curating collections, and collaborating with external artists.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 18:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.