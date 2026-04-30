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WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 09:45
0,007 Euro
+8,82 % +0,001
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desenio Group AB: Desenio Group AB (publ) - Interim Report January - March 2026

Q1 net sales decreased by 12.0% to SEK 181.4 (206.0) million and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 8.0% (10.4%). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -7.2 (-35.6) million.

FIRST QUARTER

  • Net sales decreased by 12.0% to SEK 181.4 (206.0) million.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 84.4% (83.7%).
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 14.6 million (21.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.0% (10.4%).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 13.9 (-6.9)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -7.2 (-35.6) million.

We reiterate our guidance released in connection with our Q4 report for 2025: we expect to return to growth in 2026 with EBITDA-margin in the low double digits, at fixed Currency rates.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD
On February 1, Carl Caap was appointed permanent CFO of Desenio Group AB.

FINANCIAL REPORTS
The interim reports are available on the website: www.deseniogroup.com

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, CEO, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com
Carl Caap, CFO, carl.caap@deseniogroup.com

About Desenio Group

We are Europe's leading e-commerce company in accessible art, with the ambition to also establish a strong position in North America. We provide customers with everything they need to create personal and inspiring homes through a wide and curated range of posters, canvases, and accessories.
We are present in 37 countries. Our growth is driven by a dynamic business model that combines a proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes, and efficient digital distribution. Simultaneously, we develop our offering by creating our own original art, curating collections, and collaborating with external artists.

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 18:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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