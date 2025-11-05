Desenio Group AB: Erik Flinck appointed CEO of Desenio Group

Desenio Group AB, Europe's leading supplier of wall art, today announces the appointment of Erik Flinck as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Flinck, who has served as Acting CEO since 29 May 2025, will step down from the Board of Directors to focus fully on the company's operational leadership and international growth. An experienced executive with a strong track record in digital businesses across the Nordics, he will lead Desenio's next phase of expansion.

Desenio Group operates in 33 markets under the Desenio and Posterstore brands, with fulfilment centres in Bor, Czech Republic, and Lewis Center, Ohio, USA. In 2024, the Group achieved sales of SEK 856 million.

"We are very pleased that Erik has accepted the role of permanent CEO," said Martin Weiss, Chairman of the Board of Desenio Group. "In a short time, he has strengthened the company's strategic direction, built new capabilities, and inspired the organisation with his leadership. He combines vision with a deep understanding of execution, and we are delighted to continue this journey with him."

"Over the past six months, we've made major changes to prepare Desenio for renewed growth - refining our strategy, building new teams, and launching a next-generation tech platform," said Erik Flinck, CEO of Desenio Group. "We're still early in this transformation, but we now have the plan, the people, and the brand strength to win in our markets and take Desenio to the next level."

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group AB is Europe's leading online supplier of wall art, offering a curated selection of high-quality posters and prints through its Desenio and Posterstore brands. The company operates in 33 markets and serves customers worldwide with Scandinavian design at accessible prices.

