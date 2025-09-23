Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
23.09.25 | 09:07
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desenio unveils exclusive collections with home stylists Arvin Olvano, Reserve Home & Sareish

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desenio launches The Stylist Collection - crafted in a unique collaboration between their Stockholm Atelier and three high-profile American stylists: Arvin @arvinolano, Mallory @reserve_home and Saraa @sareish. Developed in close collaboration with Desenio's Stockholm Atelier, the collections bring each stylist's signature aesthetic from their Instagram feeds into customers' homes around the world.

Desenio unveils exclusive collections with home stylists Arvin Olvano, Reserve Home & Sareish

Arvin's collection features ten pieces and reflects the vintage balanced modern century elegance that has made him a beloved voice in interior design. Saraa's collection, with ten unique pieces of art, is as energetic as her flow, showcasing artworks that exude creative joy and expressiveness. Mallory's ten artworks are layered, sophisticated, and rich - inspired by history, romance, and artists' sketchbooks.

Each stylist worked together with Desenio over several months to create unique collections that allow fans and followers to have a little something from each stylist in their home. Arvin's collection is inspired by vintage art, Mallory's by artist's sketchbooks, while Saraa's collection sparks joy and colour.

A creative collaboration

Arvin, Mallory and Saraa each brought a clear vision to the creative team in Desenio's Stockholm Atelier. Bringing the art to life was a fascinating creative process including mood boards, colour palettes, and sketches - the result is three cohesive and distinct collections that reflect the personal aesthetic of each stylist.

Annica Wallin, Executive Creative Director at Desenio says:
"This collaboration has been an inspiring way to merge our Atelier's artistry with the personal visions of Arvin, Mallory and Saraa. The result is three collections that feel fresh, personal, and deeply connected to today's home styling trends."

In June 2025, the three stylists joined Desenio in Stockholm to meet the artists and see their artworks come to life. In a final creative flourish, each styled a room with their collection, showcasing how the pieces transform a space when combined with their distinctive home décor visions.

Discover The Stylist Collection on desenio.com

Download high-resolution images from the collection HERE
Please contact pr@desenio.com for more information.
Visit our Pressroom to download other high-res images.

http://www.desen.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778713/Desenio_Home_Stylists.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778712/Desenio_Logo.jpg

Desenio Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desenio-unveils-exclusive-collections-with-home-stylists-arvin-olvano-reserve-home--sareish-302563163.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.