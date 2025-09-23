Desenio unveils exclusive collections with home stylists Arvin Olvano, Reserve Home & Sareish

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desenio launches The Stylist Collection - crafted in a unique collaboration between their Stockholm Atelier and three high-profile American stylists: Arvin @arvinolano, Mallory @reserve_home and Saraa @sareish. Developed in close collaboration with Desenio's Stockholm Atelier, the collections bring each stylist's signature aesthetic from their Instagram feeds into customers' homes around the world.

Arvin's collection features ten pieces and reflects the vintage balanced modern century elegance that has made him a beloved voice in interior design. Saraa's collection, with ten unique pieces of art, is as energetic as her flow, showcasing artworks that exude creative joy and expressiveness. Mallory's ten artworks are layered, sophisticated, and rich - inspired by history, romance, and artists' sketchbooks.

Each stylist worked together with Desenio over several months to create unique collections that allow fans and followers to have a little something from each stylist in their home. Arvin's collection is inspired by vintage art, Mallory's by artist's sketchbooks, while Saraa's collection sparks joy and colour.

A creative collaboration

Arvin, Mallory and Saraa each brought a clear vision to the creative team in Desenio's Stockholm Atelier. Bringing the art to life was a fascinating creative process including mood boards, colour palettes, and sketches - the result is three cohesive and distinct collections that reflect the personal aesthetic of each stylist.

Annica Wallin, Executive Creative Director at Desenio says:

"This collaboration has been an inspiring way to merge our Atelier's artistry with the personal visions of Arvin, Mallory and Saraa. The result is three collections that feel fresh, personal, and deeply connected to today's home styling trends."

In June 2025, the three stylists joined Desenio in Stockholm to meet the artists and see their artworks come to life. In a final creative flourish, each styled a room with their collection, showcasing how the pieces transform a space when combined with their distinctive home décor visions.

