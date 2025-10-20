Desenio Group AB: Carl Caap appointed interim CFO of Desenio Group

Carl Caap has been appointed interim CFO of Desenio Group AB as of today, October 20, 2025. Carl Caap has a background as CFO of PS of Sweden AB, 2021-2024, CFO of Tiger of Sweden 2011-2021, Head of Business Control at Zodiak Media 2010-2011, Commercial Controller at The Absolut Company 2007-2009 and CFO at Servera Pet Foods 2002-2007 and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Gothenburg.

Johan Roslund is thus leaving his position as CFO of Desenio Group, in accordance with what has previously been communicated.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, Interims-VD, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com

Carl Caap, Interim CFO, carl.caap@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 971 85 80

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 605 63 34

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.



Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.



We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in the Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.