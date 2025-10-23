Desenio Group AB: Desenio Group AB (publ) - Interim Report January - September 2025

Q3 net sales decreased by 13.3% to SEK 167 (192.6) million and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 8.3% (12.1%). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 22.3 (2.3) million.

THIRD QUARTER

Net sales decreased by 13.3% to SEK 167.0 (192.6) million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 84.7% (85.2%).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 13.9 million (23.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.3% (12.1%).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 11.4 (21.7)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 22.3 (2.3) million.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

Net sales decreased by 11.4% to SEK 520.4 (587.5) million.

Gross margin was 84.0% (84.2%).

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 38.5 million (52.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.4% (8.9%).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -248.8 (46.4) million, including a SEK 250 million goodwill amortization.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -11.8 (-64.8) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD

On July 16, Desenio Group's board of directors decided to write down goodwill amounting to SEK 250 million. The goodwill impairment is attributable to the acquisitions of the operating companies and does not affect cash flow.

On October 20, Carl Caap was appointed interim CFO of Desenio Group AB after CFO Johan Roslund announced on August 22 that he had resigned.

FINANCIAL REPORTS

The interim reports are available on the website: www.deseniogroup.com

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, Interims-VD, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com

Carl Caap, Interim CFO, carl.caap@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 971 85 80

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 605 63 34

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.



Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.



We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in the Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".

This information is information that Desenio Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 07:00 CEST.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.