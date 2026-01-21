Desenio Group AB: Stephen Taylor-Matthews to leave Desenio Groups board of directors

Stephen Taylor-Matthews, a member of Desenio Group ABs board of directors, is to step down from his role as non-executive director effective 21 January 2026, for personal reasons.

Chairman of the Board Martin Weiss: Stephen joined the board at a key moment in Desenio Group's transformation and has provided valuable contributions throughout his time with us. On behalf of the board, I would like to express our gratitude for his commitment and wish him every success in his future pursuits.

The board of directors will continue with 3 non-executive directors until the next annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Flinck, CEO, erik.flinck@deseniogroup.com

