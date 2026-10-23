LeadDesk Oyj: LeadDesk collaborates with QuTwo and AMD to push the frontier of conversational intelligence for European languages

LeadDesk collaborates with QuTwo and AMD to push the frontier of conversational intelligence for European languages

LeadDesk Plc press release 23 October 2026 at 09.15 EEST

LeadDesk Plc ("LeadDesk"), a leading European provider of cloud-based software for sales and customer service, is collaborating with QuTwo and AMD to build a new foundation for conversational intelligence. Developed with QuTwo's quantum-inspired AI compression on leadership compute from AMD, purpose-optimized AI models run at the core of LeadDesk's platform.

With QuTwo and AMD Silo AI, LeadDesk is pioneering conversational AI for the languages that frontier models serve least well, starting with the Nordic languages. Trained mostly in English, today's largest AI models are often weaker in smaller European languages and other low-resource languages, from recognising speech to understanding names, numbers and cultural differences.

For LeadDesk, optimized AI at the core of its platform creates an advantage that general-purpose tools cannot easily match, and unlocks new capabilities: real-time guidance for agents, voice AI that converses naturally in Europe's languages, and trusted services for the most demanding regulated sectors, from the public sector to healthcare and financial services.

"Our vision is to build Europe's most trusted AI-driven, voice-first customer interaction platform. To achieve that, AI needs to understand how people actually speak across European languages. In collaboration with QuTwo and AMD, we are developing optimized AI models for the Nordic languages and beyond, designed to run efficiently within our platform. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver digitally sovereign European AI solutions. LeadDesk already powers business-critical customer interactions every day, giving us a unique opportunity to bring this technology directly into our customers' workflows, from deeper conversation insights to real-time agent assistance and voice automation," says Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO of LeadDesk.

"The next leap in AI will come from optimized, efficient AI models that enterprises own and control. With LeadDesk and AMD, we are showing what a purpose-built AI stack can achieve, from the chip all the way to the application layer. By joining state-of-the-art AI research, compute platforms and industry applications, we showcase how Europe builds AI leadership that lasts," says Peter Sarlin, Founder and Executive Chairman of QuTwo.

Together, the three companies form a fully vertically integrated AI stack, uniting every layer from silicon to the customer conversation in a single partnership. AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC server CPUs, and ROCm open software form the foundation. QuTwo's AI research and quantum-inspired model compression enable purpose-built models that run efficiently at scale. LeadDesk's platform distributes them to customers across Europe.

"Organizations no longer have to choose between frontier AI and control. With tailored open models, the right software and compute, they can reach frontier-level capabilities while maintaining control of AI models and data, without sacrificing performance. Together with LeadDesk and QuTwo, AMD is showcasing how a sovereign AI stack, manifested in technical capability and control, results in competitive advantage for organizations", says Jaakko Vainio, Sr. Director, AMD Silo AI.

About LeadDesk

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of cloud-based software for customer service and sales enablement. Its AI-powered cloud services improve customer experience and the productivity of customer service and sales operations. More than 30,000 customer service and sales professionals use LeadDesk software every week. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 39.4 million, with the majority generated outside Finland. LeadDesk has offices in eight European countries. LeadDesk Plc's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker LEADD.

About QuTwo

QuTwo is a European AI lab for the quantum era. The company builds AI that creates competitive edge for enterprises today, and multiplies it through the quantum transition tomorrow. QuTwo OS, the intelligence layer for industrial AI, enables enterprise R&D on classical, hybrid, and full quantum AI systems.



Incubated within PostScriptum, the cradle behind Silo AI and NestAI, QuTwo brings together an exceptional team with co-founders of IQM and Silo AI and over 100 quantum and AI scientists from institutions including MIT, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, and Carnegie Mellon. The company has raised a €25 million angel round from European Midas List investors and unicorn founders including co-founders of Skype, MySQL, Hugging Face, and Wolt.

More information

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO, LeadDesk Plc

+358 44 066 5765

olli.nokso-koivisto@leaddesk.com

Certified advisor:

Oaklins Finland Oy, tel. +358 9 6129 670