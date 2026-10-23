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WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
Stuttgart
23.10.26 | 09:48
0,109 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1040,12410:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Midsummer AB: Midsummer doubles revenue

Swedish solar energy company Midsummer AB (publ) today presents its interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The Group's net revenue increased to approx. SEK 105 million, up from approx. SEK 45 million in the same quarter last year. The company posted a positive EBITDA of slightly over SEK 8 million for the quarter, compared to a negative EBITDA for the same period the previous year.

The Midsummer Group's net revenue for the third quarter was SEK 104,550 thousand (SEK 44,710 thousand), an increase of 134 percent. EBITDA amounted to SEK 8,122 thousand (SEK -5,026 thousand), with an EBITDA margin of 7.77 percent. The total result for the period was SEK 433 thousand (SEK -18,813 thousand).

Earnings per share for the Group during the third quarter were SEK 0.00 (SEK -0.05) both before and after dilution.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue totalled SEK 240,408 thousand (SEK 112,821 thousand), with positive operating and total results. EBITDA amounted to SEK 37,491 thousand (SEK -23,655 thousand).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD:

  • Midsummer signs a binding investment and industrialization agreement with the Indonesian technology industrial company Metalogika to establish a manufacturing platform in Indonesia for Midsummer's lightweight thin-film solar cell and solar module technology. The platform will have an initial production capacity of 20 MW per year, with a long-term goal of expanding this to 200 MW.
  • Midsummer enters into a partnership with the American company SteelX Solar Power-a subsidiary of U. S. Steel-to launch its lightweight, integrated solar roofing solutions on the U.S. market.
  • In July, Midsummer secured its largest single order to date for its thin, lightweight solar panels from the Danish company Green Energy. The order involves the supply of solar panels for a 5,000-square-meter field installation in South Sudan, funded by the United Nations.

Read the full interim report in the attached file.

"Midsummer shows a continued strong performance during the third quarter of 2026. We increased our revenues and improved profitability. Over the past 12 months, the company has generated revenues of approximately SEK 290 million-a new record for the company on a rolling 12-month basis," said Eric Jaremalm, CEO of Midsummer.

"Two significant new partnerships established during the quarter-in the US and Indonesia-provide us with further opportunities to scale Midsummer's technology through our 'asset-light' model. This allows us to position Midsummer as a leading global technology platform for lightweight, sustainable, world-class thin-film solar cells with an ultra-low climate footprint."

Midsummer CEO Eric Jaremalm will comment on the quarterly report during a live broadcast today at 09:30. Follow the broadcast here: Midsummer - Q3 Presentation 2026 - Finwire

Financial Calendar for 2027

February 12, 2027: Year-end report 2026
March 31, 2027: Annual report 2026
April 29, 2027: Interim report Q1 2027
May 20, 2027: Annual General Meeting
July 16, 2027: Interim report Q2 2027
October 22, 2027: Interim report Q3 2027
February 11, 2027: Year-end report 2027

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:

Eric Jaremalm
CEO, Midsummer
Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se
Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

Robert Sjöström
Chairman of the Board, Midsummer
E-mail: robert.sjostrom@midsummer.se
Tel: +46 708 705308

About Midsummer
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy and technology company that develops and manufactures lightweight, flexible CIGS solar panels, as well as advanced production equipment for thin-film solar cells. Its operations encompass the entire value chain-from research and material development to its proprietary DUO systems and finished solar panels. The company also offers solutions within industrial automation.

Midsummer's solar panels have a carbon footprint up to 90 percent lower than that of traditional silicon-based panels, and the solar cells are 98 percent recyclable. Midsummer operates production facilities in Sweden and Italy and sells its production technology internationally.

Midsummer's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with Tapper Partners AB serving as its Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.midsummer.se.

This information is information that Midsummer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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