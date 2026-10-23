Brinova Fastigheter AB: Interim report January - September 2026

Rental income increased by 22 percent to SEK 820.0 million (673.9).

The net operating surplus increased by 15 percent to SEK 529.5 million (461.7).

Profit from property management increased by 10 percent to SEK 213.7 million (194.1).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 246.7 million (96.8), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.07 (0.50).

Changes in the value of properties are included in the amount of SEK 85.9 million (2,5).

Changes in the value of derivatives are included in the amount of SEK 52.1 million (-41.4).

The value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 19,010.0 million (19,075.4).

CEO's comments on the quarter

During the quarter, we continued to report strong net lettings, while the occupancy rate rose to 96 percent. Further reducing vacancies remains one of our most important tasks and has a direct impact on the company's profits.

We are working purposefully to improve the efficiency of our property management and have introduced more systematic monitoring to identify cost-saving opportunities and streamline our procedures and processes. Our aim is for the first impacts of these efficiency improvements to become apparent in 2027.

We are continuing to strengthen our financial position through loan repayments and refinancing.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Peter Ullmark, tel: +46 (0) 72-726 16 58, email: peter.ullmark@brinova.se, or

Deputy CEO and CFO Malin Rosén, tel: +46 (0) 70-929 49 52, email: malin.rosen@brinova.se

This information is such that Brinova Fastigheter AB is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons in this press release, for publication at the time specified above.

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. As of 30 September 2026, the property portfolio amounts to approximately 651,000 m2 with a market value of SEK 19.0 billion. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and traded on the Mid Cap list. The head office is located in Helsingborg. For more information, go to: www.brinova.se