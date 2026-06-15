Brinova Fastigheter AB: Brinova's new CEO, Peter Ullmark, assumes office today

Peter Ullmark assumes office today as CEO of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) ("Brinova"). The Board of Directors previously appointed Peter Ullmark as new CEO, and his appointment today marks the start of his mandate to lead the company's continued development and growth.

Peter Ullmark holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Lund University (LTH) and brings extensive experience from senior positions within the real estate sector, including at Victoriahem, Viktoria Park and Akelius. He succeeds Per Johansson, who, after ten years as CEO of Brinova, has chosen to retire.

"Today, I am very pleased to assume the role of CEO of Brinova. The company has a strong market position in southern Sweden, an attractive property portfolio and solid conditions for continued value creation. I look forward to further developing the business together with the organisation and building on the strong platform established in the company," says Peter Ullmark, CEO of Brinova.

"I am proud of the ten years I have served as CEO of Brinova and of the development the company has achieved during this period. I am very pleased to hand over the responsibility to Peter Ullmark, who, with his experience and leadership, is well positioned to continue driving Brinova forward," says Per Johansson, former CEO of Brinova.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Peter Ullmark, tel: +46 (0) 72? 726 16 58, email: peter.ullmark@brinova.se or

Deputy CEO and CFO Malin Rosén, tel: +46 (0) 70?929 49 52, email: malin.rosen@brinova.se

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio amounts to approximately 655,000 sqm with a market value of SEK 19.4 billion. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and traded on the Mid Cap list. The head office is located in Helsingborg. For more information, go to: www.brinova.se