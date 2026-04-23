Brinova Fastigheter AB: Interim report, January-March 2026

Rental income increased by 89 percent to SEK 272.0 million (144.2).

The net operating surplus increased by 80 percent to SEK 160.0 million (88.7).

Profit from property management increased by 36 percent to SEK 53.2 million (39.1).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 120.8 million (21.4), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.52 (0.17). Changes in the value of properties are included in the amount of SEK 63.2 million (-3.8). Changes in the value of derivatives are included in the amount of SEK 43.4 million (0.8).



The value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 19,414.1 million (8,541.9).

Significant events during the first quarter

Brinova prioritises growth and liquidity, hence the Board of Directors has proposed to the General Meeting that no dividend be paid for 2025.

Acquisition of two residential properties in Växjö comprising 165 apartments, as well as a project property at an underlying property value of SEK 123 million. Completion took place on 27 March.

An agreement was signed for the acquisition of two residential properties in Hässleholm comprising 105 apartments, with an underlying property value of SEK 78 million.

An agreement was signed for the sale of the properties in Pederstrups By in Ballerup, Copenhagen, with an underlying property value of DKK 437 million before deduction of deferred tax, which is 10 percent above the carrying amount and 15 percent above the value at acquisition.

A five-year lease was signed with Sparbanken Syd to establish premises comprising 418 m2 in Landskrona.

A three-year lease was signed with NCC for 633 m2 in the Sjöhem 4 property in Kristianstad.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

On 1 April, the acquisition of the two residential properties in Hässleholm was completed.

Completion of the sale of the residential properties in Ballerup took place on 14 April.

CEO's comments on the quarter

We have continued to report cumulative positive net rental figures whilst simultaneously reducing the vacancy rate. This period has also been characterised by several major transactions that further strengthen the company's position and improve the efficiency of our management.

Speed, market presence and a clear focus on customers are increasingly necessary in a market defined at times by a growing supply of vacant apartments. In a short space of time, the organisation has established working methods and structures that enable these elements, creating a solid foundation for continued stable rental growth and long-term value growth in the portfolio.

I am handing over a company with a strong foundation, a clear strategy and excellent prospects for sustained growth. Under new leadership, I am confident that the company will continue to deliver strong results and take further steps towards becoming a leading player in the Swedish housing market," says Per, who is now submitting his last interim report.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Per Johansson, tel: +46 (0) 70?817 13 63, email: per.johansson@brinova.se or

Deputy CEO and CFO Malin Rosén, tel: +46 (0) 70?929 49 52, email: malin.rosen@brinova.se

This information is such that Brinova Fastigheter AB is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons in this press release, for publication at the time specified above.

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio amounts to approximately 655,000 m2 with a market value of SEK 19.4 billion. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and traded on the Mid Cap list. The head office is located in Helsingborg.For more information, go to: www.brinova.se