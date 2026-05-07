Brinova Fastigheter AB: Annual General Meeting of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ), 7 May 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) took place on Thursday 7 May 2026. All resolutions adopted by the AGM were in line with the proposals presented in the notice.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group for the preceding financial year. The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the same period.

Appropriation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet

The AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for the preceding financial year, and that the profit at the disposal of the AGM be carried forward.

Board of Directors

Erik Selin, Anders Jarl, Lennart Mauritzson, Anna Nordström Carlsson, Johan Tollgerdt Ronnell and Jacob Karlsson were re-elected as Board members. Erik Selin was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

Remuneration to Board members

The AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 150,000 be paid to each Board member, except for Lennart Mauritzson, Erik Selin and Jacob Karlsson, who shall receive no Board remuneration. The amount includes remuneration for any committee work.

Auditor

KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM. KPMG AB has announced that Camilla Alm Andersson will be the auditor in charge. The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with an approved invoice.

Approval of remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report.

Authorisation of new share issues

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board, on one or more occasions up until the next AGM, to resolve on new issues of Class B shares corresponding in total to not more than 20 percent of the share capital at the time of the AGM. The Board shall be authorised to resolve on issues of Class B shares with deviation from shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or with provisions for contribution in kind, set-off or otherwise subject to conditions.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Per Johansson, tel: +46 (0) 70?817 13 63, email: per.johansson@brinova.se or

Deputy CEO and CFO Malin Rosén, tel: +46 (0) 70?929 49 52, email: malin.rosen@brinova.se

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio amounts to approximately 655,000 m2 with a market value of SEK 19.4 billion. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and traded on the Mid Cap list. The head office is located in Helsingborg. For more information, go to: www.brinova.se