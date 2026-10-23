

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 89.50 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 88.70.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.5699 and 1.2306 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5684 and 1.2349, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.9679 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.9764.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 0.58 against the greenback, 1.22 against the aussie and 1.95 against the euro.



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