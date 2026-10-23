On January 21, 2026, the shares in Lucara Diamond Corp. (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On August 7, 2026, the Company disclosed its half-year report for 2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Lucara Diamond Corp. Short name LUC ISIN code: CA54928Q1081

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.