Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

2026 Third Quarter - Core Operations:

Revenue of $6.0 billion, 7.2% organic growth

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITA of $1.1 billion, 18.2% margin

2026 Third Quarter - Reported:

Revenue of $6.4 billion

Diluted earnings per share of $2.38; $2.73 Non-GAAP Adjusted, up 22%

Operating Income of $991.7 million; $1.1 billion Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITA, 17.6% margin

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Interpublic acquisition, we continue to deliver the expected benefits of the combination. We've strengthened our competitive position and are on track to deliver $900 million in cost-reduction synergies in 2026 resulting in stronger organic revenue growth, operating margins, and earnings per share," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom. "With our integration nearly complete and our portfolio of companies and operations streamlined, we're focused on high-demand services and are well positioned to pursue future growth. We'll continue investing in our people and agentic technology to drive measurable business outcomes for our clients."

Third Quarter 2026 Results - Core Operations





Three Months Ended September 30, $ in millions

2026



2025



Omnicom



Combined (OMC + IPG)



2026

Consolidated Less:

Dispositions &

Held for Sale Core Operations

(Net of

Dispositions &

Held for Sale)



2025 Combined Less:

Dispositions &

Held for Sale Core Operations

(Net of

Dispositions &

Held for Sale)



















Revenue

$ 6,422.8 $ 412.1 $ 6,010.7



$ 6,531.1 $ 927.8 $ 5,603.3 Adjusted EBITA

$ 1,130.1 $ 33.9 $ 1,096.2



$ 1,046.1 $ 141.0 $ 905.1 Adj EBITA Margin

17.6 % 8.2 % 18.2 %



16.0 % 15.2 % 16.2 % See notes on pages 2 and 12.

Revenue from Core Operations

Revenue from Core Operations in the third quarter of 2026 increased $407.4 million, or 7.3%, to $6.0 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to organic growth of $400.8 million, or 7.2%, and an increase due to foreign currency translation of $3.4 million, or 0.1%.

Revenue contribution by discipline as a percentage of revenue from Core Operations of $6.0 billion in the third quarter of 2026 was as follows: $3.2 billion, or 53.0%, for Integrated Media; $935.4 million, or 15.6%, for Advertising; $566.6 million, or 9.4%, for Health; $678.3 million, or 11.3%, for Public Relations; and $644.3 million, or 10.7%, for Experiential & Other. Revenue from dispositions and assets held for sale was $412.1 million.

Revenue contribution by region as a percentage of revenue from Core Operations of $6.0 billion in the third quarter of 2026 was as follows: $3.6 billion, or 60.2%, for the United States; $721.1 million, or 12.0%, for Euro Markets & Other Europe; $555.7 million, or 9.2%, for the United Kingdom; $573.1 million, or 9.6%, for Asia Pacific; $226.8 million, or 3.8%, for Latin America; $145.7 million, or 2.4%, for the Middle East & Africa; and $168.6 million, or 2.8%, for Other North America.

Adjusted EBITA from Core Operations

Adjusted EBITA from Core Operations in the third quarter of 2026 increased $191.1 million, or 21.1%, to $1.1 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2025, and the related margin increased to 18.2% from 16.2%, primarily due to cost reduction synergies and organic revenue growth. For the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, Adjusted EBITA excluded repositioning costs, primarily related to real estate and other exit charges in connection with the acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. ("IPG") and integration and acquisition-related costs of $125.1 million ($76.8 million after tax) and $99.4 million ($79.2 million after tax), respectively. For the third quarter of 2026, Adjusted EBITA from Core Operations excluded a $106.8 million gain on the disposition of a subsidiary.

Core Operations

Core Operations: calculated from the consolidated revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITA of Omnicom, excluding results of businesses that have been disposed of up to the date of disposition in 2026 and businesses classified as held for sale. Amounts for 2025 are calculated on a combined basis for Omnicom and IPG.

Third Quarter 2026 Results - Reported

$ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported 2026 Non-GAAP

Adjustments Non-GAAP 2026

Adj.



Reported 2025 Non-GAAP

Adjustments Non-GAAP 2025

Adj. Revenue $ 6,422.8 $ - $ 6,422.8



$ 4,037.1 $ - $ 4,037.1 Operating Income 991.7 18.3 1,010.0



530.1 99.4 629.5 Operating Income Margin 15.4 %

15.7 %



13.1 %

15.6 % Net Income1 656.0 96.2 752.2



341.3 95.1 436.4 EPS - Diluted1 $ 2.38

$ 2.73



$ 1.75

$ 2.24 Non-GAAP Measures:1















EBITA $ 1,111.8 $ 18.3 $ 1,130.1



$ 551.6 $ 99.4 $ 651.0 EBITA Margin 17.3 %

17.6 %



13.7 %

16.1 % 1) See notes on page 12.

Revenue

Revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased $2.4 billion to $6.4 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of IPG, which closed on November 26, 2025, and constant currency revenue growth. Revenue in the third quarter of 2026 includes $412.1 million from dispositions and assets held for sale.

Expenses

Operating expenses increased $1.9 billion to $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of IPG. Included in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 are $40.4 million of integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of IPG, $84.7 million of repositioning costs, primarily related to real estate and other exit charges, and a $106.8 million gain on the disposition of a subsidiary.

Salary and service costs increased $1.7 billion to $4.6 billion, primarily due to the IPG acquisition and constant currency revenue growth. These costs tend to fluctuate with changes in revenue and are comprised of salary and related costs, which include employee compensation and benefits costs, freelance labor, third-party service costs, and third-party incidental costs. Salary and related costs increased $1.1 billion to $2.9 billion, due to revenue growth and the acquisition of IPG. Third-party service costs increased $552.4 million to $1.5 billion, primarily due to growth in our Integrated Media discipline and the acquisition of IPG. Third-party incidental costs increased $24.3 million to $211.7 million, primarily due to revenue growth and the acquisition of IPG.

Occupancy and other costs, which are less directly linked to changes in revenue than salary and service costs, increased $176.6 million to $499.3 million, primarily due to the acquisition of IPG.

SG&A expenses increased $37.4 million to $200.9 million, primarily due to the acquisition of IPG. Included in SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2026 are $40.4 million of integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of IPG, compared to $60.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating Income

Operating income increased $461.6 million to $991.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of revenue growth and the IPG acquisition, partially offset by costs primarily related to the integration of IPG.

Interest Expense, net

Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2026 increased $61.0 million to $104.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to debt assumed as part of the IPG acquisition and the refinancing activities in the first quarter of 2026. Interest expense increased $72.4 million to $132.8 million. Interest income increased $11.4 million to $28.6 million.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 24.3% compared to 27.2% for the third quarter of 2025. The 2026 effective tax rate included the impacts of favorable settlements of uncertain tax positions. The effective tax rates for 2025 reflect the impact of the lower tax benefit associated with integration costs, severance, and repositioning charges related to the acquisition of IPG. Excluding these items, our Non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 25.0% compared to 26.0% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc. and Diluted Net Income per Share

Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc. for the third quarter of 2026 increased $314.7 million to $656.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2026 increased to 275.4 million from 194.9 million, primarily as a result of shares issued for the IPG acquisition, partially offset by net share repurchases, including shares purchased pursuant to the accelerated stock repurchase agreement. Diluted net income per share of $2.38 increased by $0.63 from $1.75 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted for the third quarter of 2026 increased $0.49, or 21.9%, to $2.73 from $2.24. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted for the third quarters of 2026 and 2025 excluded $88.9 million and $15.9 million, respectively, of after-tax amortization expense. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted for the third quarter of 2026 also excluded $13.3 million of after-tax integration and transaction costs, $63.5 million of after-tax severance and repositioning costs, and a $69.5 million after-tax gain on the disposition of a subsidiary. In 2025, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted excluded $50.8 million of costs related to the acquisition of IPG and $28.4 million of after-tax severance and repositioning costs. We present Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted to allow for comparability with the prior year period.

EBITA

EBITA increased $560.2 million to $1,111.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITA increased $479.1 million, or 73.6%, to $1,130.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025, and the related margin increased to 17.6% from 16.1%. EBITA and Adjusted EBITA excluded amortization expense of $120.1 million and $21.5 million in the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. Adjusted EBITA in the third quarter of 2026 also excluded $40.4 million of costs related to the integration of IPG, severance and repositioning costs of $84.7 million, and a $106.8 million gain on the disposition of a subsidiary. Adjusted EBITA in the third quarter of 2025 also excluded $60.8 million of costs related to the acquisition of IPG and $38.6 million of severance and repositioning costs.

Risks and Uncertainties

Global economic conditions and disruptions, including geopolitical events, international hostilities, acts of terrorism, public health crises, inflation or stagflation, tariffs and other trade barriers, central bank interest rate policies in countries that comprise our major markets, labor and supply chain issues affecting the distribution of our clients' products, or a disruption in the credit markets could cause economic uncertainty and volatility. The impact of these issues on our business will vary by geographic market and discipline. We monitor economic conditions and disruptions closely, as well as client revenue levels and other factors. In response to reductions in revenue, we can take actions to align our cost structure with changes in client demand and manage our working capital. However, there can be no assurance as to the effectiveness of our efforts to mitigate any impact of the current and future adverse economic conditions and disruptions, reductions in client revenue, changes in client creditworthiness, and other developments.

Definitions - Components of Revenue Change

We use certain terms in describing the components of the change in revenue above.

Core Operations: Revenue from Core Operations excludes businesses that have been disposed of or are classified as held for sale. Amounts for 2025 are calculated on a combined basis for Omnicom and IPG.

Organic growth: calculated by subtracting the foreign exchange rate impact and the acquisition revenue from total revenue growth, which is equal to the current period revenue from Core Operations minus the prior period revenue from Core Operations.

Foreign exchange rate impact on core operations: calculated by translating the current period's local currency revenue using the prior period average exchange rates to derive current period constant currency revenue. The foreign exchange rate impact is the difference between the current period revenue in U.S. Dollars and the current period constant currency revenue.

Percentage change: Calculated by dividing the individual component amount by the prior period Core Operations revenue base.

Conference Call

Omnicom will host a conference call to review its financial results on October 22, 2026 starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call, along with the related slide presentation, will be available at Omnicom's investor relations website, investor.omc.com, and a webcast replay will be made available after the call concludes.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company. Powered by Omni, its proprietary data and identity platform, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's agency brands, talent, and domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present financial measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and adjustments to the GAAP presentation ("Non-GAAP"), which we believe are meaningful for understanding our performance. We believe these measures are useful in evaluating the impact of certain items on operating performance and allow for comparability between reporting periods. We define EBITA as earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization, principally of acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets, and EBITA margin is defined as EBITA divided by revenue. We use EBITA and EBITA margin as additional operating performance measures, which exclude the non-cash amortization expense principally from acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets. We also use Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITA, Adjusted EBITA Margin, Adjusted Income Tax Expense, Adjusted Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc., Adjusted Net Income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. - Diluted, and organic growth as additional operating performance measures. For 2025, we also used Combined Adjusted EBITA, which was calculated using the combined adjusted EBITA of Omnicom and IPG. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as reported by us may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, including statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives have made, or may make, forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "intend", "may", "will", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project" or similar words, phrases, or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include:

risks relating to the completed merger (the "Merger") between us and IPG, including risks related to the integration of IPG's business, such as, among others: uncertainties associated with retaining key management and other employees; potential disruptions to client, vendor, and business partner relationships; the risk that integration activities may be more time-consuming, complex, or costly than expected; the possibility that anticipated synergies, efficiencies, and other benefits of the Merger may not be realized, or may be realized more slowly than anticipated; and risks associated with managing a larger, more complex combined organization and effectively integrating systems, processes, operations, and cultures;

adverse economic conditions, including geopolitical events, international hostilities, acts of terrorism, public health crises, inflation or stagflation, tariffs and other trade barriers, central bank interest rate policies in countries that comprise our major markets, labor and supply chain issues affecting the distribution of our clients' products, or a disruption in the credit markets;

international, national, or local economic conditions that could adversely affect us or our clients;

reductions in client spending, a slowdown in client payments or a deterioration or disruption in the credit markets;

the ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated;

changes in client marketing and communications services requirements;

failure to manage potential conflicts of interest between or among clients;

unanticipated changes related to competitive factors in the marketing and communications services industries;

unanticipated changes to, or an inability to hire and retain, key personnel;

currency exchange rate fluctuations;

reliance on information technology systems and risks related to cybersecurity incidents;

effective management of the risks, challenges, and efficiencies presented by utilizing artificial intelligence, or AI, technologies and related partnerships in our business, and their use by our competitors;

failure to adapt to technological developments;

our liquidity, long-term financing needs, credit ratings, and access to capital markets;

changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting us or our clients;

losses on media purchases and production costs incurred on behalf of clients;

risks associated with assumptions we make in connection with our acquisitions, critical accounting estimates, and legal proceedings;

our international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency repatriation restrictions, social or political conditions and an evolving regulatory environment in high-growth markets and developing countries;

risks related to our environmental, social and governance goals and initiatives, including impacts from regulators and other stakeholders, and the impact of factors outside of our control on such goals and initiatives;

changes in tax rates, tax laws, regulations or interpretations, or adverse outcomes of tax audits or proceedings; and

other business, financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including those described in Item 1A., "Risk Factors" and Item 7., "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in this document and in other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Except as required under applicable law, we do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue

$ 6,422.8

$ 4,037.1

$ 19,228.2

$ 11,743.1 Operating Expenses:















Salary and service costs

4,586.4

2,921.5

13,939.3

8,600.4 Occupancy and other costs

499.3

322.7

1,531.0

963.2 Severance and repositioning costs1

84.7

38.6

135.8

127.4 Net (gain) loss on assets held for sale and dispositions1

(106.8)

-

(72.5)

- Cost of services

5,063.6

3,282.8

15,533.6

9,691.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses1

200.9

163.5

634.4

451.8 Depreciation and amortization

166.6

60.7

499.8

178.4 Total Operating Expenses1

5,431.1

3,507.0

16,667.8

10,321.2 Operating Income

991.7

530.1

2,560.4

1,421.9 Interest Expense

132.8

60.4

375.0

182.1 Interest Income

28.6

17.2

105.5

68.8 Income Before Income Taxes and Income (Loss) From

Equity Method Investments

887.5

486.9

2,290.9

1,308.6 Income Tax Expense1

215.4

132.3

594.8

373.5 Income (Loss) From Equity Method Investments

2.5

5.8

2.7

6.5 Net Income1

674.6

360.4

1,698.8

941.6 Net Income Attributed To Noncontrolling Interests

18.6

19.1

52.8

55.0 Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.1

$ 656.0

$ 341.3

$ 1,646.0

$ 886.6 Net Income Per Share - Omnicom Group Inc.:1















Basic

$ 2.39

$ 1.76

$ 5.80

$ 4.54 Diluted

$ 2.38

$ 1.75

$ 5.77

$ 4.51

















Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ 0.80

$ 0.70

$ 2.40

$ 2.10



































Operating Income Margin

15.4 %

13.1 %

13.3 %

12.1 %

















Non-GAAP Measures:4















EBITA2

$ 1,111.8

$ 551.6

$ 2,915.6

$ 1,485.0 EBITA Margin2

17.3 %

13.7 %

15.2 %

12.6 % EBITA - Adjusted1,2

$ 1,130.1

$ 651.0

$ 3,118.8

$ 1,773.0 EBITA Margin - Adjusted1,2

17.6 %

16.1 %

16.2 %

15.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Omnicom Group Inc. - Diluted1,3

$ 2.73

$ 2.24

$ 7.25

$ 5.98





1) See Note 3 on page 12. 2) See Note 4 on page 12 for the definition of EBITA. 3) Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excludes after-tax amortization expense principally from acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets, after-tax severance and repositioning costs, after-tax (gain) loss on disposition of subsidiaries and after-tax integration and acquisition costs related to the acquisition of IPG. We believe these measures are useful in evaluating the impact of these items on operating performance and allow for comparability between reporting periods. 4) See Non-GAAP reconciliations starting on page 9.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DETAIL OF OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue $ 6,422.8

$ 4,037.1

$ 19,228.2

$ 11,743.1 Operating Expenses:













Salary and service costs:













Salary and related costs 2,866.7

1,778.5

8,894.9

5,386.8 Third-party service costs1 1,508.0

955.6

4,396.1

2,670.8 Third-party incidental costs2 211.7

187.4

648.3

542.8 Total salary and service costs 4,586.4

2,921.5

13,939.3

8,600.4 Occupancy and other costs 499.3

322.7

1,531.0

963.2 Severance and repositioning costs3 84.7

38.6

135.8

127.4 Net (gain) loss on assets held for sale and dispositions3 (106.8)

-

(72.5)

- Cost of services 5,063.6

3,282.8

15,533.6

9,691.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses3 200.9

163.5

634.4

451.8 Depreciation and amortization 166.6

60.7

499.8

178.4 Total operating expenses3 5,431.1

3,507.0

16,667.8

10,321.2 Operating Income $ 991.7

$ 530.1

$ 2,560.4

$ 1,421.9





1) Third-party service costs include third-party supplier costs when we act as principal in providing services to our clients. 2) Third-party incidental costs primarily consist of client-related travel and incidental out-of-pocket costs, which we bill back to the client directly at our cost and which we are required to include in revenue. 3) See Note 3 on page 12.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc. $ 656.0

$ 341.3

$ 1,646.0

$ 886.6 Net Income Attributed To Noncontrolling Interests 18.6

19.1

52.8

55.0 Net Income 674.6

360.4

1,698.8

941.6 Income (Loss) From Equity Method Investments 2.5

5.8

2.7

6.5 Income Tax Expense 215.4

132.3

594.8

373.5 Income Before Income Taxes and Income (Loss) From

Equity Method Investments 887.5

486.9

2,290.9

1,308.6 Interest Expense 132.8

60.4

375.0

182.1 Interest Income 28.6

17.2

105.5

68.8 Operating Income 991.7

530.1

2,560.4

1,421.9 Add back: amortization principally from acquired intangible

assets and internally developed strategic platform assets1 120.1

21.5

355.2

63.1 Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of

intangible assets ("EBITA")1 $ 1,111.8

$ 551.6

$ 2,915.6

$ 1,485.0















Depreciation and other 46.5

39.2

144.6

115.3 EBITDA $ 1,158.3

$ 590.8

$ 3,060.2

$ 1,600.3















EBITA1 $ 1,111.8

$ 551.6

$ 2,915.6

$ 1,485.0 Severance and repositioning costs2 84.7

38.6

135.8

127.4 Net (gain) loss on assets held for sale and dispositions2 (106.8)

-

(72.5)

- Integration and acquisition related costs2 40.4

60.8

139.9

160.6 EBITA - Adjusted1,2 $ 1,130.1

$ 651.0

$ 3,118.8

$ 1,773.0















Revenue $ 6,422.8

$ 4,037.1

$ 19,228.2

$ 11,743.1















Non-GAAP Measures:













EBITA1 $ 1,111.8

$ 551.6

$ 2,915.6

$ 1,485.0 EBITA Margin1 17.3 %

13.7 %

15.2 %

12.6 % EBITA - Adjusted1,2 $ 1,130.1

$ 651.0

$ 3,118.8

$ 1,773.0 EBITA Margin - Adjusted1,2 17.6 %

16.1 %

16.2 %

15.1 %



1) See Note 4 on page 12. 2) See Note 3 on page 12. The above table reconciles the Non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, EBITA, EBITA - Adjusted, EBITA Margin and EBITA Margin-Adjusted to the GAAP financial measure of Net Income-Omnicom Group Inc. We use EBITA and EBITA Margin as additional operating performance measures, which exclude the non-cash amortization expense principally from acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets. Accordingly, we believe EBITDA, EBITA, EBITA Margin, EBITA - Adjusted, and EBITA Margin - Adjusted are useful measures for investors to evaluate the comparability of the performance of our business year to year.



OMNICOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Combined (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

OMC

IPG

COMBINED

OMC

IPG

COMBINED Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc. $ 341.3

$ 124.2

$ 465.5

$ 886.6

$ 201.3

$ 1,087.9 Net Income Attributed To Noncontrolling Interests 19.1

2.9

22.0

55.0

4.1

59.1 Net Income 360.4

127.1

487.5

941.6

205.4

1,147.0 Income (Loss) From Equity Method Investments 5.8

(2.9)

2.9

6.5

(2.8)

3.7 Income Tax Expense 132.3

58.7

191.0

373.5

104.1

477.6 Income Before Income Taxes and Income (Loss) From

Equity Method Investments 486.9

188.7

675.6

1,308.6

312.3

1,620.9 Interest Expense 60.4

48.9

109.3

182.1

149.5

331.6 Interest Income 17.2

24.3

41.5

68.8

85.1

153.9 Other Expense, Net -

5.7

5.7

-

44.0

44.0 Operating Income 530.1

219.0

749.1

1,421.9

420.7

1,842.6 Add back: amortization principally from acquired intangible

assets and internally developed strategic platform assets1 21.5

23.8

45.3

63.1

65.3

128.4 Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of

intangible assets ("EBITA")1 $ 551.6

$ 242.8

$ 794.4

$ 1,485.0

$ 486.0

$ 1,971.0























EBITA1 $ 551.6

$ 242.8

$ 794.4

$ 1,485.0

$ 486.0

$ 1,971.0 Severance and repositioning costs2 38.6

129.5

168.1

127.4

450.8

578.2 Acquisition related costs2 60.8

22.8

83.6

160.6

38.5

199.1 EBITA - Adjusted1,2 $ 651.0

$ 395.1

$ 1,046.1

$ 1,773.0

$ 975.3

$ 2,748.3























Revenue $ 4,037.1

$ 2,494.0

$ 6,531.1

$ 11,743.1

$ 7,353.4

$ 19,096.5























Non-GAAP Measures:





















EBITA Margin - Adjusted1,2







16.0 %









14.4 %



1) See Note 4 on page 12. 2) See Note 3 on page 12. The above table reconciles the Non-GAAP financial measures of EBITA, EBITA - Adjusted, EBITA Margin and EBITA Margin-Adjusted to the GAAP financial measure of Net Income-Omnicom Group Inc. We use EBITA and EBITA Margin as additional operating performance measures, which exclude the non-cash amortization expense principally from acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets. Accordingly, we believe EBITA, EBITA Margin, EBITA - Adjusted, and EBITA Margin - Adjusted are useful measures for investors to evaluate the comparability of the performance of our business year to year.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported

2026

Non-

GAAP

Adj. (1)

Non-

GAAP

2026 Adj.



Reported

2025

Non-

GAAP

Adj. (1)

Non-

GAAP

2025 Adj. Revenue $ 6,422.8

$ -

$ 6,422.8



$ 4,037.1

$ -

$ 4,037.1

























Operating Expenses1 5,431.1

(18.3)

5,412.8



3,507.0

(99.4)

3,407.6 Operating Income 991.7

18.3

1,010.0



530.1

99.4

629.5 Operating Income Margin 15.4 %





15.7 %



13.1 %





15.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Reported

2026

Non-

GAAP

Adj. (1)

Non-

GAAP

2026 Adj.



Reported

2025

Non-

GAAP

Adj. (1)

Non-

GAAP

2025 Adj. Revenue $ 19,228.2

$ -

$ 19,228.2



$ 11,743.1

$ -

$ 11,743.1

























Operating Expenses1 16,667.8

(203.2)

16,464.6



10,321.2

(288.0)

10,033.2 Operating Income 2,560.4

203.2

2,763.6



1,421.9

288.0

1,709.9 Operating Income Margin 13.3 %





14.4 %



12.1 %





14.6 %





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net

Income Net Income

per Share-

Diluted

Net

Income Net Income

per Share-

Diluted

Net

Income Net Income

per Share-

Diluted

Net

Income Net Income

per Share-

Diluted Net Income - Omnicom Group

Inc. - Reported $ 656.0 $ 2.38

$ 341.3 $ 1.75

$ 1,646.0 $ 5.77

$ 886.6 $ 4.51 Severance and repositioning

costs (after-tax)2 63.5 0.23

28.4 0.15

101.8 0.36

95.7 0.49 Net (gain) loss on assets held for

sale and dispositions1 (69.5) (0.25)

- -

(41.7) (0.15)

- - Integration and acquisition

related costs (after-tax)1,2 13.3 0.05

50.8 0.26

98.1 0.34

145.0 0.74 Amortization expense (after-tax)2 88.9 0.32

15.9 0.08

262.9 0.93

46.7 0.24 Non-GAAP Net Income -

Omnicom Group Inc. - Adjusted2,3 $ 752.2 $ 2.73

$ 436.4 $ 2.24

$ 2,067.1 $ 7.25

$ 1,174.0 $ 5.98





1) See Note 3 on page 12. 2) Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes after-tax amortization expense principally from acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets, after-tax severance and repositioning costs, after-tax loss on disposition of subsidiaries and after-tax integration costs related to the acquisition of IPG. We believe these measures are useful in evaluating the impact of these items on operating performance and allow for comparability between reporting periods. Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes after-tax amortization expense principally from acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets, after-tax severance and repositioning costs, and after-tax integration costs related to the acquisition of IPG. 3) Weighted-average diluted shares for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were 275.4 million and 194.9 million, respectively. Weighted-average diluted shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were 285.2 million and 196.4 million, respectively. The above tables reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures of Non-GAAP Operating Income - Adjusted, Non-GAAP Net Income-Omnicom Group Inc. - Adjusted and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted to the GAAP financial measures of Operating Income, Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc. and Net Income per Share - Diluted. Management believes these Non-GAAP measures are useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of the performance of our business year to year.



NOTES:



1) Net Income and Net Income per Share for Omnicom Group Inc. 2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations starting on page 9. 3) For the three months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses included $84.7 million ($63.5 million after-tax) of repositioning costs, primarily related to real estate and other exit charges, in connection with the Merger. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses included $135.8 million ($101.8 million after-tax) of repositioning costs, primarily related to real estate and other exit charges, as well as severance charges, in connection with the Merger. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses included $106.8 million ($69.5 million after-tax) and $72.5 million ($41.7 million after-tax), respectively, of net gains on dispositions of certain businesses in connection with the Merger. In addition, included in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, are integration related costs of $40.4 million ($13.3 million after-tax) and $139.9 million ($98.1 million after-tax), respectively, related to the Merger. The net impact of these items reduced operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, by $18.3 million ($7.3 million after-tax) and $203.2 million ($158.2 million after-tax), respectively, which reduced diluted net income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. by $0.03 and $0.55, respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, operating expenses included $38.6 million ($28.4 million after-tax) of repositioning costs, primarily related to severance actions as we prepared to integrate IPG. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, operating expenses included $127.4 million ($95.7 million after-tax) of repositioning costs, related to severance actions as we prepared for the acquisition of IPG, as well as efficiency initiatives in the second quarter of 2025, primarily within the Omnicom Advertising and Omnicom Production. In addition, included in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, are acquisition related costs of $60.8 million ($50.8 million after-tax) and $160.6 million ($145.0 million after-tax), respectively, related to the Merger. The net impact of these items reduced operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 by $99.4 million ($79.2 million after-tax) and $288.0 million ($240.7 million after-tax), respectively, which reduced diluted net income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. by $0.41 and $1.23, respectively. 4) We define EBITA as earnings before interest, taxes and amortization, principally of acquired intangible assets and internally developed strategic platform assets. 5) Combined (OMC + IPG) represents combined results from Omnicom and IPG as previously reported on a separate company basis during the prior year period. Amounts for 2025 are calculated on a combined basis for Omnicom and IPG. These amounts are the arithmetic sum of each company's historical reported results, sourced from either Omnicom's Form 8-K filed on October 21, 2025 or IPG's Form 10-Q filed on November 10, 2025, and have not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, do not reflect any pro forma adjustments, and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have been achieved had the Merger been completed at the beginning of the periods presented. Any pro forma adjustments in conformity with Article 11 would not be material to the combined amounts presented. 6) Core Operations: calculated from the consolidated revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITA of Omnicom, excluding businesses that have been disposed of or are classified as held for sale. Dispositions and held for sale, includes 2025 pre acquisition results for all businesses designated as assets held for sale and includes 2026 results for all business designated as held for sale for which the dispositions have not yet been completed, and for completed dispositions for the portion of the period prior to their disposition date.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.