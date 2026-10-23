Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Holdings announced it will start full-scale mass production of glass-based perovskite solar panels for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) one year ahead of schedule. The company had originally planned to start production in fiscal year 2030, which in Japan runs from April 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031. "Ahead of full-scale mass production, we began commercial activities in September 2026 by selling pre-production products manufactured at Panasonic HD's development facility in Moriguchi, Osaka Prefecture," the company said in a statement. ...

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