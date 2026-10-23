Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp. ("North Atlantic" or the "Company"), a British Columbia-based critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt dated October 19, 2026 from the British Columbia Securities Commission for its final non-offering long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 (the "Prospectus"), and has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV (the "Listing"). The Listing remains subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the TSXV. The Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on or about October 27, 2026 under the trading symbol "NACM", subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

The ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the Shares are CA65729A1XXX and 65729A100, respectively. The Company currently has 44,128,691 Shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has filed the Prospectus in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to become a reporting issuer in the province of British Columbia. No new securities are being offered under the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

As a result of the Listing on the TSXV, the Company will be filing an application to become a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and Ontario.

ABOUT NORTH ATLANTIC CRITICAL METALS CORP.

North Atlantic Critical Metals is a British Columbia-based critical metals exploration company whose principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties for the mining of critical metals, with a particular focus on the Pokiok Property, which is the Company's material property and is held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Faber Critical Metals New Brunswick Ltd. The Pokiok Property, a drill-ready antimony-tungsten system, is located in New Brunswick, Canada and is comprised of 89 mineral claims.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated Listing and the timing thereof, the satisfaction of the TSXV listing requirements, the Company's business plans, exploration plans and objectives, the advancement of the Pokiok Property, and the Company's ability to attract investors and access capital to support the development of its business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes may not occur or may be delayed. The risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully execute our overall strategy and goals; our dependence on the Pokiok Property; our ability to carry out our current planned exploration programs and development plans with our current financial resources and to raise further capital when required; the market price for critical minerals may not be sufficiently high to ensure that our planned exploration expenditures will be funded; our ability to obtain and comply with all required permits, licenses and regulatory requirements in carrying out our exploration and development plans; we may enter into acquisitions or other transactions at any time, which may be material, may involve the issuance of the Company's securities or the incurrence of indebtedness and will be subject to transaction-specific risks; the risk that title to our material properties may be impugned; environmental risks, including risks associated with compliance with environmental laws and the completion of any required environmental impact assessments or reclamation obligations; economic uncertainties, including changes, destabilization and volatility in global capital, currency and commodity markets which may impact our ability to raise capital to execute our business, exploration and development plans and the demand for our planned mineral projects; changes in laws and regulations; we may be subject to Pokiok Property or legal proceedings; volatility in the market price of the Shares; future sales or issuances of equity securities could decrease the value of the Shares, dilute shareholders' voting power and reduce future potential earnings per Share, as well as those other risk factors discussed in the Prospectus, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or should the risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business of the Company or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

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