

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At least 16 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a powerful earthquake in Tibet Thursday night.



11 of them are seriously injured, Chinese state media Xin Hua reported.



The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake was 183 kilometers East-Northeast of the mountainous city of Nagqu.



The authorities of the Chinese autonomous region have declared a state of emergency and despatched rescue teams to the affected areas.



Thousands have been evacuated following the earthquake.



Roads were blocked by rockfalls while the quake left a vast area in blackout.



339 homes have collapsed, Xinhua reported.



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