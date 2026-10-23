

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trelleborg (TRELb.ST) reported third quarter net profit of 1.09 billion Swedish kronor compared to 896 million kronor, last year. Earnings per share was 4.92 kronor compared to 3.94 kronor. EBITA, excluding items affecting comparability, increased by 16 percent to 1.78 billion kronor from 1.54 billion kronor. Earnings per share, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to 5.15 kronor compared to 4.20 kronor, up 23 percent. Net sales increased by 8 percent during the quarter to 9.23 billion kronor from 8.53 billion kronor, last year. Organic growth accounted for 6 percentage points.



'Given the healthy trend in demand, our assessment is that demand in the fourth quarter will be on par with or slightly higher than the third quarter,' said Peter Nilsson, President and CEO.



Trelleborg shares are trading at 445.80 kronor on Nasdaq Stockholm, down 0.090%.



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