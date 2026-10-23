Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - September 2026

January - September 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 8,737 (9,148), which corresponded to an organic growth of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. Excluding the Air & Sea business, the organic growth was three percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 563 (510), corresponding to an improvement of eleven percent. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 6.4 (5.6) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -68 (-185) which mainly referred to structural measures within Print & Packaging Solutions. One-off items in the corresponding period were attributable to structural measures within both business areas.

Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 141 (74).

Adjusted result after tax increased to MSEK 83 (38), equivalent to SEK 2.25 (0.98) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions increased to MSEK 1,447 (1,323). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,447 (1,305).

Cash conversion amounted to 104 (104) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share increased to SEK 27.54 (24.11).

Net debt decreased by MSEK 93 to MSEK 7,895 compared to MSEK 7,989 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt increased by MSEK 18 to MSEK 3,792 compared to MSEK 3,774 at the beginning of the year.

Third quarter 2026

Net sales increased to MSEK 3,052 (2,872), which corresponded to an organic growth of six percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. Excluding the Air & Sea business, the organic growth was four percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 210 (210) which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.9 (7.3) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -65 (-80) which mainly referred to structural measures within Print & Packaging Solutions. One-off items in the corresponding period were mainly attributable to structural measures within Supply Chain Solutions.

Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 74 (67).

Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 40 (45), equivalent to SEK 1.08 (1.21) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions increased to MSEK 565 (316). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 565 (316).

Cash conversion increased to 126 (73) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share increased to SEK 11.45 (4.60).

As of 1 September 2026, Florian Beck assumed the position as Group President and CEO.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Florian Beck

President and Group CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson

Group CFO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 37 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 11:00 CEST.

About Elanders

Elanders is a global logistics company offering a broad service range of integrated solutions within supply chain management. The business is mainly operated through the two business areas Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has approximately 7,000 employees and operates in around 20 countries on four continents. The most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the UK and the USA. The customers are divided into six segments according to their respective business; Automotive, Electronics, Fashion, Health Care, Industrial and Other.



For more information, please visit www.elanders.com